European shares touch session high after U.S. data

UPDATE 1-European shares retreat after 7 sessions of gains, Cobham plunges
* Air France rallies after strong update (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON Nov 1 Europe's top shares rallied to a session high after bullish macro economic data in the U.S. showed consumer confidence and manufacturing picked up in October.
By 1406 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 11.06 points, or 1.0 percent at 1,107.44 just off a session high of 1,107.78 hit shortly after the data was released.
The pickup in the United States followed some robust manufacturing data overnight in Asia, particularly China, the world's fastest growing economy.
(Written by David Brett; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)
* Air France rallies after strong update (Adds details, closing prices)
* Euro rebounds from 5-week lows versus dollar * Dollar scales back from 2-1/2 week peak against yen * Upbeat U.S. data briefly trims dollar index's drop (Updates trading, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Feb 16 The dollar weakened against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, retreating further from a one-month high, amid lower U.S. bond yields and uncertainty over the timing of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate increase.
* Lonza and Selecta Biosciences announce manufacturing agreement for Anc80-AAV-based gene therapy for treatment of methylmalonic acidemia