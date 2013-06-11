European stocks not as cheap as the headline numbers suggest

* European index valuations around 10-yr average
* Only energy, utilities and telecoms cheap vs history
* Number of expensive blue-chips highest in a decade
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, June 11 European equities look fairly
priced but only because average values are being kept in check
by a handful of sectors with poor outlooks, meaning a good deal
could be hard to find.
The pan-European benchmark index, the STOXX Europe 600
is up a quarter since last June and trading at 12.7
times its companies' expected earnings over the coming year.
That is just above the average of the past decade and around
three-year highs.
If the low-performing energy, utilities and telecoms sectors
are excluded, stocks start to look expensive.
"Europe is not as cheap as the headline numbers suggest,"
said Mark Hargraves, manager of the AXA Framlington European
Fund. "There are two or three sectors where they are materially
trading below (historical averages) and quite a number of stocks
and sectors are trading considerably above."
Utilities face regulatory hurdles and political
barriers to raising prices, energy companies are
battling higher production costs and are at the mercy of global
prices and demand for oil. Telecoms, meanwhile, face tough
competition, especially in the move to mobile networks.
These three sectors have the lowest earnings growth
expectations for 2014 among STOXX Europe 600 sectors, according
to Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimates, at between 2.7 and
5.9 percent, compared with the index average of 13 percent.
"When I look at those three sectors I am very cautious,"
Hargraves said. "They are all trading at what superficially
looks like ... cheaper multiples, but the challenge there is
that you've got a mixture of potential value traps (cheap stocks
that may fall further) and earnings uncertainty."
The need to dig deep for bargains is even more acute at the
stock level, with 240 of the companies in the STOXX Europe 600
trading above their 10-year average price-earnings ratio, twice
as many as a year ago.
The valuation of the market as a whole, meanwhile, reveals
that investors are most willing to pay for strong cash flow.
Comparing prices to cash flows - a tangible measure of
corporate health in economic dips - suggests the market is
slightly expensive against the 10-year average.
By contrast, European equities are cheapest on book value,
the price companies put on their assets, which is vulnerable to
writedowns. This is especially true of banks, where loan
books have been hit by borrowers' declining financial health.
SHRINKING
The average valuations also mask the fact that the last time
the market was at such price ratios, the euro zone economy was
in much better shape, posting steady growth rather than
shrinking as it did at the start of this year.
"From here, I can't see the multiples expanding too much in
a hurry - now it's a case that we need to get profit growth
coming through to drive prices higher," said Kevin Lilley,
European equities fund manager at Old Mutual AM.
Information technology, industrials and materials have the
highest prospects for earnings growth next year, based on
StarMine SmartEstimates, which weigh forecasts based on
timeliness and on the analysts' accuracy.
However, those sectors offer below-average dividends,
potentially missing the criteria of those investors who are
turning to equities as an alternative to low bond yields.
Compared with bonds, stocks still offer value. The gap
between the STOXX 600 dividend yield and German government bond
yields has narrowed slightly in recent months, but
at 1.6 percentage points in favour of stocks, shows equities
close to their most attractive levels of the past 15 years.
"When you start comparing to where else you could put your
money, then equities start to look very attractive," said Lars
Kreckel, global equity strategist at Legal & General Investment
Management.