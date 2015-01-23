版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 23日 星期五 20:44 BJT

Europe recommends seven new medicines for approval

LONDON Jan 23 Europe recommended seven new drugs for approval on Friday, including two antibiotics for skin infections and a new treatment option for HIV.

Regulator European Medicines Agency gave the green light to The Medicines Company's oritavancin and Cubist Pharmaceuticals tedizolid phosphate for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections.

It also recommended for approval Merck & Co's combination of lamivudine and raltegravir for HIV, and Santen's ciclosporin for severe keretitis.

The Medicines Company's drug cangrelor for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events was also recommended for approval, as was its Raplixa, a fibrinogen and thrombin powder, for improvement of haemostasis.

Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest insulin maker, said on late Thursday it has received a positive opinion from the European regulatory authorities for its obesity treatment Saxenda. (Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Kate Holton)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐