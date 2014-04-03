AbbVie drops drug secrecy case against EU agency

LONDON, April 3 AbbVie, one of the two
U.S. firms bringing an injunction against Europe's drugs
regulator over the issue of trial data secrecy, said on Thursday
it had withdrawn its lawsuit.
AbbVie, a pharmaceutical company, had sought an injunction
in March last year to block Europe's medicines regulator from
releasing "confidential" and "commercially-sensitive"
information on its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug.
AbbVie said on Thursday the European Medicines Agency had
accepted a new set of redacted documents submitted by the
company, along with the company's rationale for removing certain
confidential information.
As a result, AbbVie withdrew its lawsuit.
The lawsuit against AbbVie and another U.S. drugmaker
InterMune had turned into a high-profile fight over
drug trial data.
Researchers and patient groups want access to this raw data
to improve third-party scrutiny and stress-test claims about
drugs. But many companies fear that this will damage their
businesses and undermine the ability to defend patents.
