版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 10月 25日 星期五 20:27 BJT

EU agency backs new drugs from Actelion and Lundbeck

LONDON Oct 25 European regulators have recommended approval of Swiss firm Actelion's new pulmonary arterial hypertension drug Opsumit and a novel antidepressant called Brintellix from Denmark's Lundbeck .

Recommendations for marketing approval by the European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)
