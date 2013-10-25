EU agency backs new drugs from Actelion and Lundbeck

LONDON Oct 25 European regulators have recommended approval of Swiss firm Actelion's new pulmonary arterial hypertension drug Opsumit and a novel antidepressant called Brintellix from Denmark's Lundbeck .

Recommendations for marketing approval by the European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)