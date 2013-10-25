EU agency backs new drugs from Actelion and Lundbeck

BRIEF-Leclanche announces 2.7 mln Sfr equity investment by Baring Asset Management
* Says announces 2.7 million Swiss franc equity investment by Baring Asset Management as part of broader capital raising
LONDON Oct 25 European regulators have recommended approval of Swiss firm Actelion's new pulmonary arterial hypertension drug Opsumit and a novel antidepressant called Brintellix from Denmark's Lundbeck .
Recommendations for marketing approval by the European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)
* Real estate stocks up, banks down (Adds details, closing prices)
ZURICH, April 7 Swiss banks will have to maintain a leverage ratio of 3 percent under draft proposals unveiled on Friday by the finance ministry that will also apply to small banks that have no minimum leverage ratios now.