版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 16日 星期五 20:10 BJT

EU agency backs generics from Teva, Fresenius

LONDON, March 16 Summary of European Medicines Agency Statement following monthly meeting of Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).

Positive opinions on generic medicines:

Docetaxel Accord from Accord Healthcare

Docetaxel Kabi from Fresenius

Zoledronic acid Teva from Teva

Positive opinions on extensions of therapeutic indications:

Menveo from Novartis

Proquad from Sanofi Pasteur MSD

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐