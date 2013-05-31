EU backs Celgene, Aegerion drugs; sees no Lantus cancer risk

LONDON May 31 European regulators have
recommended approval of a new drug from Celgene for
patients with multiple myeloma whose disease has worsened after
being treated with other cancer drugs.
Friday's green light from the European Medicines Agency
(EMA) for pomalidomide follows an approval for the drug in the
United States in February.
Aegerion's Lojuxta also won a positive opinion for
the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolaemia.
Recommendations for marketing approval by the EMA's
Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are
normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of
months.
In addition, the EMA said its experts had completed a review
of new data on the possible cancer risk with Sanofi's
insulin drug Lantus and had concluded that it did not show an
increased risk of tumours.