EU agency backs new drugs from GSK, Gilead, Otsuka

LONDON Nov 22 European regulators said on Friday they had recommended approval of a new drug for HIV from GlaxoSmithKline and a novel hepatitis C treatment from Gilead Sciences.

The European Medicine Agency (EMA) also gave a green light to an Otsuka tuberculosis drug, following a review of an earlier rejection.

Recommendations for marketing approval by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months.
