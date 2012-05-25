EU body wants new guidance on Boehringer clot drug

LONDON May 25 Doctors and patients should be
given clearer guidance on how to avoid bleeding risks when using
Boehringer Ingelheim's new stroke prevention pill Pradaxa,
European regulators said on Friday.
The European Medicines Agency said data continued to confirm
the positive benefit-risk balance of the anticoagulant medicine,
despite cases of fatal bleeding, but advice on the risks should
be strengthened.
Pradaxa is the first in a new class of medicines aimed at
replacing the old and problematic drug warfarin. It is designed
for use after hip and knee surgery and to prevent strokes in
patients with atrial fibrillation, a form of irregular heartbeat
common among the elderly.
Rival drugs include Xarelto, from Bayer and
Johnson & Johnson, and Eliquis, from Bristol-Myers
Squibb and Pfizer.