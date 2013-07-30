July merger flurry signals gradual pickup in deals

* Companies still wary of large deals
* European M&A volumes down by a third this year
* July best month but still well below pre-crash level
By Sophie Sassard
LONDON, July 30 A flurry of mergers and
acquisitions in Europe this month, culminating in the $35
billion mega merger between global ad agencies Omnicom and
Publicis, marks a gradual pickup in deals rather than a new wave
of big ticket transactions.
In the wake of the 2007-09 financial crisis, companies are
wary of embarking on large deals that could strain their balance
sheets and their relations with investors, many of whom were
burnt by overleveraged takeovers during the boom.
Even with the Omnicom and Publicis tie-up, the largest deal
in Europe this year, European M&A volumes are down by a third so
far this year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
July's figures, which also include Vivendi's $8.2
billion sale of a majority stake in videogames publisher
Activision, mark the best month yet for deals in Europe with a
total of $102.8 billion, but that is still nearly two thirds
below July 2007 before the finanial crisis tore up the market.
"One swallow does not a summer make," said Olivier Pecoux,
co-chief executive of the Rothschild Group, Publicis' adviser on
its merger with Omnicom, as well as the sole adviser to Essilor
in its $1.73 billion acquisition of Transitions in the United
States.