July merger flurry signals gradual pickup in deals

* Companies still wary of large deals

* European M&A volumes down by a third this year

* July best month but still well below pre-crash level

By Sophie Sassard

LONDON, July 30 A flurry of mergers and acquisitions in Europe this month, culminating in the $35 billion mega merger between global ad agencies Omnicom and Publicis, marks a gradual pickup in deals rather than a new wave of big ticket transactions.

In the wake of the 2007-09 financial crisis, companies are wary of embarking on large deals that could strain their balance sheets and their relations with investors, many of whom were burnt by overleveraged takeovers during the boom.

Even with the Omnicom and Publicis tie-up, the largest deal in Europe this year, European M&A volumes are down by a third so far this year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

July's figures, which also include Vivendi's $8.2 billion sale of a majority stake in videogames publisher Activision, mark the best month yet for deals in Europe with a total of $102.8 billion, but that is still nearly two thirds below July 2007 before the finanial crisis tore up the market.

"One swallow does not a summer make," said Olivier Pecoux, co-chief executive of the Rothschild Group, Publicis' adviser on its merger with Omnicom, as well as the sole adviser to Essilor in its $1.73 billion acquisition of Transitions in the United States.