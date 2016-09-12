INSIGHT-Occupation: Migrant. One African's 12-year quest for Europe

| AGADEZ, Niger, Sept 12
AGADEZ, Niger, Sept 12 On Mayango Jallah's
second attempt to reach Europe, he recalls, the dinghy he was in
came within sight of southern Spain.
"We saw the light, bright," said the Liberian political
science graduate. "It was like we were reaching heaven."
But the coastguard caught him and he spent a month in a
Moroccan jail.
That was in 2006. The experience was no deterrent.
European politicians worry about the influx of what they
call "economic migrants" from Africa, saying more must be done
to improve living standards there to stem the flow. But for all
those who reach Europe, many are thwarted along the way.
Jallah's story shows why even those with relatively high
education and strong prospects at home don't give up.
"I am not prepared to go home - I can't go back
empty-handed," said the 39-year-old between sips of pineapple
juice in an outdoor bar in Agadez, Niger, the major crossroads
for thousands of travellers from West Africa each week. "I want
to go to school, earn a Masters... If I have a European degree I
can work anywhere."
In all, Jallah reckons, he has spent about $14,500 on five
attempts over a dozen years to reach what he calls "normal
society." He made the money teaching, doing odd jobs in
construction and bricklaying, and forging refugee documents.
War in Syria has driven millions from home and is the
short-term focus of Europe's migration crisis. Longer term,
senior officials in Brussels say, Africa is what really worries
them.
When the European bloc was founded 60 years ago, they say,
Africa's population was about half that of the countries now in
the EU. Today, Africa has double the population. And by 2050,
the United Nations' median forecast is that Africa's 2.5 billion
people will be four times that of the EU. This suggests
migratory pressures from Africa will increase.
In the near term, the International Organisation for
Migration (IOM) expects migration through the Agadez region this
year to reach 300,000. That's more than double the 120,000 it
estimates went through in 2015.
History shows it is not the poorest who leave. For example,
19th-century immigrants to the United States came mostly from
Britain and other North Sea countries. Eastern Europe was poorer
and followed much later.
Migration increases as a nation develops, said Giulia
Sinatti, a lecturer at the University of Amsterdam who studied
migration in West Africa for over a decade. It only starts to
wane when the economy reaches a point where people have no
economic interest in leaving. In much of West Africa, she said,
that point is a long way off.
Remittances to Liberia make up $570 million or 28 percent of
its GDP, according to an African Development Bank report
released in May - a bigger percentage than any other African
country. For Africa as a whole the total was $64 billion in
2015, more than 30 percent of all financial flows into the
continent, according to the ADB.
"The more that a country develops, the more people have the
means to leave," said Sinatti. "It is utopian to think we can
end this. I think it will not stop."
RUN, RUN, RUN
Jallah is tall and skinny, his jeans pleated at the waist by
a tight belt. Unlike other migrants in Agadez, he wears a suit
jacket and shirt. He says he grew up with 10 other children in a
bustling household in Liberia's capital Monrovia. They slept in
two small bedrooms. There was often not enough food for
everyone, but his parents were teachers, so they all attended
school.
He remembers listening to the BBC World Service on his
father's battery-powered radio.
"I knew from a young age about Europe and the development
and the government," Jallah said. "I thought, when you get into
that society you have more opportunity."
Like nearly all Liberians, Jallah's family was torn apart by
conflict. Liberia's devastating civil war, which broke out in
1989, lasted 14 years. He fled Monrovia with his father in 1994
to seek refuge in Ivory Coast - it was a month-long, 400-km
(249-mile) slog on foot. They kept off the main roads and slept
in forests. When they arrived in Ivory Coast, Jallah's feet were
badly swollen and he was sick.
"It was always run, run, run, that was how I was brought
up," he said. Liberian exiles were classed as refugees by the
United Nations until 2012.
When Jallah eventually graduated from the University of
Monrovia in 2001, he dreamed of studying conflict resolution at
the United Nations' Institute for Environment and Security in
Bonn. That year he applied for student visas for Germany, Norway
and Canada, and was rejected.
Meanwhile, he spoke over the phone to friends who had made
it to Europe. "They were working or made it to school," he said.
"I started to think: where would be the best place to get back
the wasted years?"
ROBBED AND ROBBED AGAIN
Jallah paid for his first trip, in early 2004, with $2,000
that he had managed to save from teaching in Ivory Coast, and
small donations from friends. His younger half-brother Mitchel,
a 33-year-old mobile-phone salesman in Monrovia and Abidjan,
said he had encouraged his brother, believing it was Mayango's
role as the eldest to help the family.
"I wanted him to go, it will be good for everyone," he said.
Jallah packed light: clothes, food, a photo of his parents,
and a letter of recommendation from his university that he hoped
would help at European customs.
The route was already established - by bus through Mali and
Burkina Faso to Agadez, where migrants bought passage from
people-smugglers towards Algeria or across the Sahara to Libya.
From there, they took their chances with smugglers across the
Mediterranean.
Jallah had almost reached Algeria when the open-backed truck
he was sharing was hijacked by bandits in the desert. They beat
him and stole most of his money.
He found work painting buildings and making bricks and
cement in southern Algeria for about $4.50 per day, then moved
east to Sabha in Libya, where there was more work. A childhood
friend who had made it to Germany sent him hundreds of euros via
Western Union. That helped Jallah reach the coastal city of
Tripoli, where he paid $1,200 for a boat to Italy.
He bought bread and sardines and was shown into a crammed
building where hundreds of other migrants were waiting for a
boat.
"The waiting hall was close to the beach," Jallah said.
"There were 200-300 people just waiting and watching the ocean
every day."
On the sixth day, a band of militia entered the hall, opened
fire and demanded cash.
"Everyone scattered," he said. Traumatised and with his
money near gone, he headed back to Ivory Coast.
His second trip, the journey to Spain in 2006, was
relatively cheap, he said. But that was the journey that ended
in a Moroccan jail. When he got out, he found work in Ivory
Coast, teaching English to refugees and aid workers for hundreds
of dollars a week. He loved the job. But "even if you love
teaching, you know you will not have a good life."
By winter 2008, he had saved $6,750, he says. "I thought it
would be easier to just to go to Libya."
In Tripoli, the price of a boat ride to Italy had risen to
$1,500. Again, bandits raided the house where he was waiting.
"They took everything," he said. "It was normal - everyone knows
it was a setup."
This time, none of his friends could send cash.
DOCUMENT FORGER
By 2012, Liberia and much of West Africa experienced rapid
economic growth as commodities boomed. The United Nations
stopped considering exiles like Jallah as refugees.
He turned, briefly, to crime.
"It was becoming an obsession," he said. "You travel once to
Libya or Morocco and you see it was just one single mistake that
stopped you from getting there. You just want to go and try
again."
Eight months after the Arab Spring uprisings toppled leaders
including Muammar Gaddafi in Libya, Jallah set off again. By
now, Libya was in chaos. No-one was willing to take him to
Tripoli.
Stranded in Algeria, he started forging refugee documents
for money. It was a small operation with only three customers,
but it attracted official attention.
Police arrested him in an Internet café and dumped him in a
packed cell. He was eventually sentenced to six months.
"LACK OF IMAGINATION"
In total, Jallah estimates, he has spent nearly $5,000 on
boats across the Mediterranean. He has given thousands to police
and army checkpoints along migrant routes in Mali, Niger and
Burkina Faso. The smugglers who ferried him across the Sahara
took up to $500 a time.
"I am the kind of person that doesn't retreat," he said.
Today, Libya, still lawless, remains the only viable route
to Europe after Algeria, Morocco and the Canary Islands
successfully blocked the way. Europe is searching for new ways
to close the route.
"The European Union does not have a valid set of policies
except exclusion," said George Joffe, professorial fellow at the
Global Policy Institute in London Metropolitan University.
"There is a lack of economic imagination and a lack of
understanding about the limitations that exist."
Europe needs to try new methods, Joffe said. He advocates a
policy of microfinance where the EU could donate small amounts
of money to projects with quick returns. Others say short-term,
targeted visas for certain workers could reduce the desire to
migrate illegally.
For now Jallah, who is approaching middle age, says he plans
to apply for a Cuban visa, something his friends have done
successfully. From there, he will try to get a boat to Florida.
His friends have connections in Miami, he said. His eventual
goal is Canada. It will cost about $4,000.
He still reminisces about what might have been.
On that second attempt in 2006, Jallah recalls, he had urged
the captain to leave before 7 p.m. so fishing boats on the water
would offer camouflage. But they did not get going until 11 p.m.
"If our captain had listened," he said, "we would have made
it."
(Reporting by Edward McAllister; Additional reporting by
Alastair Macdonald in Brussels; Editing by Sara Ledwith)