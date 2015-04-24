UN rights chief slams UK article calling migrants "cockroaches"

LONDON, April 24 The United Nations human rights
chief on Friday called on Britain to tackle hate speech in the
tabloid press after a columnist compared migrants to
"cockroaches" and advocated using gunboats to stop them from
coming to Europe.
Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said the article was an extreme
example of anti-foreigner articles that frequently appeared in
UK tabloids, sapping compassion for people drowning in the
Mediterranean in the desperate attempt to reach Europe.
He called on Britain and other EU countries to act against
racism and xenophobia which "under the guise of freedom of
expression, are being allowed to feed a vicious cycle of
vilification, intolerance and politicisation of migrants".
The Sun newspaper, part of Rupert Murdoch's media empire,
published the article by Katie Hopkins on April 17.
Britain's Metropolitan Police said it had received
complaints that it amounted to incitement of racial hatred and
the matter was being considered.
A spokesman for The Sun declined to comment.
Headlined "Rescue boats? I'd use gunships to stop migrants",
Hopkins' column described migrants as "a plague of feral humans"
and "a norovirus" and said drilling a few holes in the bottom of
their boats would be a good idea.
"Show me pictures of coffins, show me bodies floating in
water, play violins and show me skinny people looking sad. I
still don't care," Hopkins wrote.
The day after the column was published, up to 900 people
drowned when their boat capsized trying to reach Italy from
Libya. Nearly 2,000 migrants have died so far this year out of
nearly 40,000 trying to make the crossing.
Zeid said comparing people to cockroaches was reminiscent of
language used by Rwandan media to incite hatred against Tutsis
in the run-up to the 1994 genocide.
The independent press regulator, IPSO, said it had received
more than 300 complaints about the article and was investigating
whether it had breached an ethics code for editors.
An online petition calling for Hopkins to resign has been
signed by 280,000 people, while a separate petition calling for
her to be charged has gathered 28,000 signatures.
In a new column on Friday, Hopkins thanked The Sun for
"letting me speak my mind" but said the outrage her article had
caused was "a cautionary tale".
"I am reminded of the power of the pen ... No one wants to
see images of children drowned at sea, no matter what their
journey or destination."
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and Michael Holden in London and
Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; editing by Andrew Roche)