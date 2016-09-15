UPDATE 2-Merkel wants Germany to get refugees into workforce faster

* Top 30 companies can point to just over 100 confirmed
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Sept 15 Chancellor Angela
Merkel said on Thursday that Germany needed "viable solutions"
to integrate refugees into the workforce faster after she met
with blue-chip companies, which have hired just over 100
refugees since around a million arrived in the country last
year.
Merkel, fighting for her political life over her open-door
policy, summoned the bosses of some of Germany's biggest
companies to Berlin on Wednesday to account for their lack of
action and exchange ideas about how they can do better.
Many of the companies contend that a lack of German-language
skills, the inability of most refugees to prove any
qualifications and uncertainty about their permission to stay in
the country mean there is little they can do in the short term.
Merkel told rbb-inforadio that if needed, special provisions
could be developed to speed up the integration of refugees into
the workforce, but she acknowledged this would still take time.
"Many are in integration courses or waiting to get on them.
So I think we will need to show some patience, but must be ready
at any time to develop viable solutions," she said.
A survey by Reuters of the 30 companies in Germany's DAX
stock index last week found they could point to just
63 refugee hires in total.
Of those, 50 were employed by Deutsche Post DHL,
which said it applied a "pragmatic approach" and deployed the
refugees to sort and deliver letters and parcels.
"Given that around 80 percent of asylum seekers are not
highly qualified and may not yet have a high level of German
proficiency, we have primarily offered jobs that do not require
technical skills or a considerable amount of interaction in
German," a company spokesman said by email.
Deutsche Post's Chief Executive Frank Appel said on
Wednesday the company had now hired more refugees, taking its
total to 102.
Several of the 27 firms who responded said they considered
it discriminatory to ask about applicants' migration history, so
they did not know whether they employed refugees or how many.
What is clear is that early optimism that the wave of
migrants might boost economic growth and help ease a skills
shortage in Germany - where the working-age population is
projected to shrink by 6 million people by 2030 - is
evaporating.
"The employment of refugees is no solution for the skills
shortage," industrial group Thyssenkrupp's Chief
Executive Heinrich Hiesinger said during a visit by the German
president earlier this month.
APPRENTICESHIP BARRIERS
Most large German companies, especially those in
manufacturing, prefer to hire through structured apprenticeship
programmes, in which they train young people for up to four
years for highly skilled and sometimes company-specific jobs.
But the recent arrivals from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and
elsewhere are mainly ill-prepared for such training, they say.
The DAX-listed companies surveyed by Reuters were able to
identify about 200 apprentices in this or last year's intake.
Many will have been through months of pre-training especially
designed for migrants by large companies, such as engineering
group Siemens, Mercedes maker Daimler or
automotive technology firm Continental.
Two Syrian interns visited by Reuters at a Siemens
power-plant construction site in April applied for
apprenticeships, but were turned down because they could not
sufficiently prove their school-leaving qualifications. One is
now doing temporary work in IT and the other is taking further
German classes.
It is simply too soon to expect large numbers of refugees to
have been hired yet, most German companies say.
"Our experience is that it takes a minimum of 18 months for
a well-trained refugee to go through the asylum procedure and
learn German at an adequate level in order to apply for a job,"
said a spokeswoman for Deutsche Telekom, which plans
to take on about 75 refugees as apprentices this year but has
not yet made a permanent hire.
Others among Germany's top listed companies, mainly in the
financial or airline sectors, say it is practically impossible
for them to take on refugees at all. They cite regulatory
reasons such as the need for detailed staff background checks.
'TOTALLY MOTIVATED'
Many large companies see the main benefits of the migrant
influx as an opportunity to introduce more diversity into their
workforce and to bring their staff into personal contact with
refugees. More than 1,000 internships have been offered by the
companies surveyed by Reuters.
"Refugees working at SAP are totally motivated, and this
motivates our colleagues to support them," Uli Joos, project
leader for refugees at Europe's biggest software company SAP
, told Reuters in an interview.
Reuters visited SAP five months ago to meet then-intern
Somar Abraham, a Syrian refugee who arrived in Germany in 2013
from his homeland with a university degree in computer systems
engineering. He has since been hired for a full-time job, along
with four other refugees.
About 346,000 people with asylum status were seeking jobs in
Germany in August, according to the latest figures from the
German Labour Office, up from 322,000 in July and 297,000 in
June, the first month for which it published such statistics.
Economists say that most refugees who have found employment
are in the services sector, often in smaller companies or in
smaller towns and cities to which refugees are dispersed under a
strict German formula for allocating new arrivals according to
the wealth and population of states and districts.
"Obviously, in the low-skilled segment, mobility is low,
Germans often won't go very far to find a low-skilled job. Now
you have these refugees on your doorstep," said Thomas Liebig,
an economist at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development who has specialised in migration for the past 15
years.
"Will Germany manage?" he asked, referring to Merkel's
mantra, "We can do this."
"There's basically not a choice. The people are here,"
Liebig said.
