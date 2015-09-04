Poland says EU may face millions of new migrants if ignores causes

WARSAW, Sept 4 The European Union has to tackle
the reasons for the arrival of migrants and not only focus on
how to share them betweem countries, because otherwise Europe
may soon face millions of them, Poland's foreign minister
Grzegorz Schetyna said.
"The scale of the migration is enormous, so we can't focus -
I'm talking about the whole of Europe - on allocating illegal
migrants without fighting the causes (of their arrival),"
Schetyna told private Radio Zet.
"We have to think of how to stop the illegal migration.
Otherwise (we may have) soon have 3-4 million economic
refugees," he also said.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)