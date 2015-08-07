Migrant walks Channel Tunnel in bid to reach Britain from France

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 7 A Sudanese migrant walked the 50
kilometre (31 mile) Channel Tunnel from France, dodging
high-speed trains and evading security guards before he was
stopped just short of the British entrance and arrested.
Thousands of migrants from Africa and the Middle East have
been trying to flee makeshift camps in the French port of Calais
and enter Britain illegally by jumping onto lorries and hiding
on trains, disrupting cross-Channel freight and passenger
traffic.
British police said Abdul Rahman Haroun, 40, was found close
to the British entrance to the tunnel near Folkestone in
south-east England on Tuesday evening.
Police said he had been charged with "causing an obstruction
to an engine or carriageway using the railway", and would appear
in court.
British Prime Minister David Cameron said last month that he
was going to take action to resolve the crisis, including
beefing up security at the terminal in Calais, but he warned
there was no quick fix.
The government said on Friday it was working with the French
government and operator Eurotunnel to resolve the
crisis. Eurotunnel did not immediately respond to requests for
comment on the arrest.
The government said more than 39,000 attempts to cross the
Channel illegally were prevented in 2014 to 2015, more than
double the previous year.
