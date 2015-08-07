UPDATE 1-Migrant walks Channel Tunnel in bid to reach Britain from France

(Adds comments from Cameron, Eurotunnel and UNHCR)
LONDON Aug 7 A Sudanese migrant walked the
50-km (31-mile) Channel Tunnel from France, dodging high-speed
trains and evading security guards before he was stopped just
short of the British entrance and arrested, police said.
Thousands of people from Africa and the Middle East have
been trying to flee makeshift camps in the French port of Calais
and enter Britain by jumping onto lorries or hiding on trains,
disrupting cross-Channel freight and passenger traffic.
British police said Abdul Rahman Haroun, 40, was found close
to the British entrance to the tunnel near Folkestone in
southeast England on Tuesday evening.
Police said he had been charged with "causing an obstruction
to an engine or carriageway using the railway".
British Prime Minister David Cameron said more fencing,
guards and sniffer dogs were being sent to beef up security at
the terminal in Calais.
"We are making progress but there is a lot more to do,
including better security in the tunnel itself," Cameron told
Sky News on Friday. "We will oversee these improvements and they
will take place in the coming weeks and days."
The U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said conditions at Calais were
"appalling" but the "mere 3,000" people there were manageable,
and more security would not help.
This year Britain has turned down 10 requests from France to
take responsibility for people with close links to Britain, who
are allowed under European law to seek asylum in France and then
transfer to Britain, UNHCR's Europe director Vincent Cochetel
said.
Britain had far fewer asylum seekers than France, and
two-thirds of them arrived via legal channels, he said.
"There is not a significant wave of people coming to the
UK," Cochetel added.
Cameron's government said on Friday it was working with the
French government and operator Eurotunnel to resolve
the crisis. It said more than 39,000 attempts to cross the
Channel illegally were prevented in 2014 to 2015, more than
double the previous year.
Eurotunnel has launched an investigation into this week's
tunnel incident, which it said had caused "delays for customers
and significant economic loss".
"A criminal intrusion into the Channel Tunnel is an
extremely rare incident. It is both illegal and highly
dangerous," a spokesman for Eurotunnel said in a statement.
"Eurotunnel hopes that the full force of the law will be
used to demonstrate that an attempt to enter the Channel Tunnel
poses not only a significant risk of injury or death, but also
precludes any possibility of entering the UK to claim asylum or
to find work."
