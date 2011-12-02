Many execs already pondering post-euro era - OMV

VIENNA Dec 2 Dozens of top European
executives are busying themselves with strategies for a
post-euro era, the head of Austrian energy group OMV
said, insisting it was their job to prepare for any turn of
events.
"I was recently in Paris with some other representatives of
large companies and we discussed this question," Gerhard Roiss
told reporters on Friday when asked if he had contingency plans
in place for a euro breakup.
An executive from another company "asked what percent of
companies -- there were 45 European companies there, mixed, not
all oil -- were already dealing with scenarios in which there
was no longer a euro, and it was around 50 percent".
Asked if OMV was among the companies readying plans for such
an event, Roiss said: "I would assume so. I think today you have
to grapple with such things."
His comments come amid an increasingly urgent campaign by
policymakers across the 17-country euro zone to master a
sovereign debt crisis and prevent the currency union from
disintegrating, with potentially devastating economic impact.
Roiss called himself a great proponent of the idea of the
European Union who at the same time saw imperfections that would
take a long time to set right.
"The important thing is the changes that crises spawn. We as
entrepreneurs must simply be able to be prepared for various
situations and take appropriate measures."