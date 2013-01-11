European oil pipeline firms clash as clients dwindle

* French pipeline struggles after clients leave
* Rival pipeline accused of abuse of dominant position
* New refinery closures, fuel shortages feared
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, Jan 11 Oil pipeline operators in Europe
are competing fiercely to supply a dwindling number of refiners,
raising fears of further casualties in the refining sector and
sporadic fuel shortages.
At the heart of the latest conflict is a clash between two
major pipeline operators - France's South European Pipeline
(SPSE), which supplies oil plants in France, Germany and
Switzerland, and the Transalpine Pipeline (TAL), supplying
Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic.
Fluxel, a shareholder in the French pipeline and the
operator of France's oil port of Fos-Lavera, has warned that the
French pipeline may not survive after last year's exodus of
clients, mostly oil majors, towards TAL.
Fluxel also said that if volumes did not return, the
development might threaten the existence of two refiners it is
still supplying in France and Switzerland.
"We consider that the current situation has become
unbearable and cannot be allowed to go any further," Fluxel's
President Michel Peronnet wrote to TAL managers in a letter,
obtained by Reuters.
Peronnet declined to discuss the letter when contacted by
Reuters. TAL and SPSE declined to comment.
The rising competition between pipelines in Europe is
similar to developments in the United States although reasons
for that rivalry are very different.
The U.S. shale boom has led to a stampede of shippers who
want to use limited pipeline capacity, preferably at regulated
tariffs, while in Europe falling fuel demand and refining
closures have led to a rivalry between underused pipelines for
shippers.
Europe has seen several refineries close down in the past
decade as the continent's fuel consumption declined steeply due
to slow economic growth and fuel efficiency.
The TAL-SPSE dispute has been running since August, when
owners of Germany's MIRO refinery in Karlsruhe ditched SPSE
after using it for around 50 years. Instead, they started
supplying the plant fully via TAL, which runs from the Italian
port of Trieste to central Europe.
Peronnet's letter says the Fos-Lavera port lost around 30
oil tankers in traffic between August and November 2012 as a
result of the switch by MIRO, Germany's largest refinery.
DISPUTE OVER FEES
Sources at oil majors who own MIRO - Phillips 66, ExxonMobil
, BP, Rosneft and Royal Dutch/Shell
- say they switched flows as TAL offered lower shipping
fees.
Peronnet argues the switch and lower tariffs became possible
as TAL uses its dominant position in the region to charge higher
prices on other routes towards other refiners.
The letter says TAL charges oil majors 2.10 euros per tonne
to supply MIRO, while charging 3.85 euros per tonne to a
refinery at Ingolstadt in Germany, which belongs to trading
house Gunvor and unlike MIRO has no alternative pipeline routes.
Last year, shortly after buying Ingolstadt, Gunvor
discovered it had no access to the pipelines to supply it. It
complained about TAL and access to its pipelines to Germany's
cartel office and was ultimately granted access.
Gunvor declined to comment on the fees.
TAL said the issue of fees was confidential.
"The aforementioned practices are liable to constitute a
cartel and/or an abuse of dominant position," said Peronnet
calling on TAL to increase tariffs or face an official complaint
from Fluxel to EU competition authorities.
When contacted by Reuters Peronnet said Fluxel had not yet
filed a complaint to the European authorities. He declined
further comment.
The European Commission declined to comment.
"There may be the intention to lodge a complaint, but at the
moment we have received nothing," said an EU official, speaking
on condition of anonymity.
Apart from MIRO and Ingolstadt, TAL also supplies refineries
of Austria's OMV and Czech refineries.
After oil majors joined TAL, the pipeline became so
congested that at one point last year it lacked capacity to
supply the Czech refineries, raising fears of supply shortages
ahead of winter
By contrast, flows along SPSE dried up so much that traders
say it might become difficult to make it worth continuing to
supply oil to the two remaining clients - refineries in France
and Switzerland. The latter is owned by oil trader Vitol.
The French pipeline firm still has some negotiating power
and could persuade majors to return. It has kept $250 million
worth of crude belonging to oil majors for months after they
left, saying it wants clarity on whether they would return.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Francesco Guarascio, Barbara
Lewis, Muriel Boselli, Vera Eckert, Julia Payne; editing by
Keiron Henderson)