CORRECTED-European "refining spring" won't save plants from the axe

(Corrects units in paragraph 12 to tonnes from barrel)
* Strong refining profits offset slump in oil production
revenue
* More than 1.5 mln bpd of European refining capacity at
risk
* Total, Eni, BP eye more shutdowns and sales
By Libby George and Ron Bousso
LONDON, Feb 13 Refining is propping up European
oil majors hit by a sharp drop in the price of crude, but
executives are making it clear -- more refineries will close as
a result of overseas competition and weak domestic demand.
Profit from processing crude oil into products such as
diesel, gasoline and aviation fuel more than doubled on average
in the fourth quarter of 2014 as the rapid decline in oil prices
since June boosted margins.
The results from refining and trading, known as downstream,
were critical in offsetting a slump in profits from crude oil
production, which suffered along with oil prices in the second
half of 2014, according to company results.
But despite the "refining spring", as much as 2 million
barrels per day in European capacity is destined for the axe.
Total, Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Eni
plan to sell, close or cut millions of bpd of refining.
"Even if we have good results, the fundamentals in Europe
are still the same," Total's Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne
said this week after unveiling plans to halve production at its
207,000-bpd Lindsey refinery in Britain.
Pouyanne, who until October led Total's refining division,
said at least 10 percent of European refining capacity, some 1.5
million bpd, still needed to close. Total would announce a
reduction in its French refining capacity in spring, he said.
Italy's Eni also plans to slash its refining
capacity.
Analysts at Vienna-based JBC Energy say that figure could
easily swell to 2 million bpd, or roughly 10 European plants, as
ultra-modern mega-refineries in the Middle East swamp Europe
with refined products.
"We are redoubling our efforts on downstream costs," Shell
Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said.
BP said it planned to sell around $5 billion of assets in
2015, including in downstream, having closed or sold 14
refineries worldwide since 2000.
Swiss bank UBS said in a note that nearly 500,000 bpd of
closures could come this year, citing Total's 153,000-bpd La
Mede as the most vulnerable, along with Eni's Taranto and
Livorno, as well as the already planned closure of Tamoil's
55,000-bpd Collombey refinery in Switzerland.
SWAN SONG
Total's refining margins in Europe nearly tripled in the
fourth quarter, rising to $27.6 per tonne from $10 per tonne a
year earlier.
Margins can vary hugely among refineries, but the downstream
profits bear testament to the rosy picture.
At BP, refining and trading profits shot up in the fourth
quarter to $1.21 billion from $70 million a year earlier, while
Shell marked a near-tripling in downstream earnings to $1.55
billion. Total's refining and chemicals division profits more
than doubled to $956 million.
Storage, an unlikely star of the fourth quarter because of a
market structure in which future prices are higher than current
levels, is also on the block.
The no-holds-barred strategy is no surprise in a world awash
with refined products, and as oil majors continue to shed
assets.
"Refineries, downstream: they are a low-margin business,"
said oil analyst Michael Dei-Michei of JBC Energy. "They will go
where they can get a better return ... the view of the future is
upstream."
(Editing by Dale Hudson)