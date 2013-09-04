European refinery output to drop but low profits to persist

* Crude processing rates to decline by 10 pct in Sept.-Oct.
* Refiners to deepen crude run cuts due to weak margins
* High oil prices on Mideast troubles to keep lid on profits
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, Sept 4 European refineries will cut
output by about 10 percent in the next two months through
maintenance and reduced operating rates, but it will probably
not be enough to pull the industry out of the doldrums, traders
and industry officials said.
Refiners in northwest Europe and the Mediterranean have
struggled in recent weeks with extremely weak profit margins, or
cracks, due to soaring crude oil prices.
"It looks rather dire for refiners at the moment. They will
need to react in one form or another such as maintenance, run
cuts or even shutdowns," one trader said.
If poor profits last longer than the next few months, some
of the current shutdowns could stretch to the long term,
analysts said.
Plant overhauls will take down 1 million barrels per day
(bpd) of capacity in September and 1.25 million bpd in October,
according to Reuters data and trading sources.
The turnaround programme includes BP's 400,000 bpd
Rotterdam refinery, Exxon Mobil's 246,000 bpd Antwerp
refinery and Royal Dutch Shell's 412,000 bpd Pernis
refinery.
While some refineries have moved planned autumn maintenance
forward, others have chosen to reduce their crude processing
rates given that oil prices are high and supplies are scarce.
Overall, they cut around 500,000 bpd to reach a total of
11.5 million bpd in August.
Refinery runs are set to decline by an additional 250,000
bpd in September and October, traders said.
Taking maintenance and crude processing cuts together,
European refining throughput will decline to about 10-10.25
million bpd over the next two months, a third less than
nameplate capacity.
Crude supplies in the region have fallen due in large part
to a drop in Libyan oil exports to the lowest level since the
2011 civil war, traders said.
Unlike that crisis, no alternative crude sources are
currently available.
"Libya is a big problem in Europe, specially for refineries
in the Mediterranean, where there is a lot of supply missing.
Refining margins have been pretty bad all year, and the
situation is getting worse," said Olivier Jakob, an analyst at
Petromatrix.
For example, Libyan oil typically accounts for 27 percent of
Italy's total crude imports, compared with 10 percent for France
and Germany, he said.
"For now the answer to lower supplies from Libya is to run
at lower rates," Jakob added.
HARD TIMES
Refining margins traditionally rise during maintenance
season due to lower demand for crude and higher prices for oil
products.
But that may not be the case this time round. Crude oil
prices are likely to remain elevated due to severe supply
disruptions not only in Libya, but also in Iraq, Russia and the
North Sea, traders said.
On top of that Iran's oil shipments have been curtailed by
sanctions.
"There is a lot of capacity going down, but then again we do
not have a lot of crude available either, with continued losses
at Iraq and a near full loss in Libya," a trader said.
"The typical September-October crude stock builds that
result from refinery maintenance will be pretty much wiped out
by the supply outages," he said.
Crude oil prices are unlikely to drop given the tight
supplies, traders said.
"There is more Urals crude available. but Libya does not
seem to be easing, so I do not expect a big drop in prices," a
crude oil trader said.
As a result, refineries could decide to extend maintenance
or simply not resume operations, traders and analysts said
"If the refining margins do not improve during maintenance,
refineries may just stay shut after maintenance is complete,"
Jakob said.