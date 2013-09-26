Europe's oil refiners choke on flood of U.S., Asian imports

* European oil refining margins fail to rise despite big
maintenance
* U.S. diesel imports in September set to hold at high
levels
* New Saudi Arabian refinery already changing trading flows
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, Sept 26 A flood of U.S. and Asian diesel
and shrinking overseas demand for gasoline are pummeling already
struggling European refiners that face a bleak end to the year
and fears of more closures.
U.S. Gulf Coast plants have significantly ramped up diesel
production in recent years as a result of upgrades and the
switch to shale oil.
But as demand from Latin America, the largest buyer of U.S.
diesel, stagnates, the excess volume is likely to hit Europe.
"U.S. refiners have an advantage in getting discounts on
domestic crude prices so they can afford to push products
further afield (and) undercut European refiners," said Jonathan
Leitch, analyst at Wood Mackenzie.
Diesel shipment from the U.S. Gulf to Europe are expected to
exceed 2 million tonnes in September, the highest volume on
record, according to traders and shipping data. {ID:nL5N0HD3BU]
An additional 1.5 million tonnes coming from Russia and Asia
are more than enough to cover for lower production in Europe.
U.S. diesel output averaged 2.86 million barrels per day
(bpd) in September, compared with a peak production of 2.7
million bpd at the end of last year, according to Andrew Reed,
analyst at ESAI Energy.
Exports from the U.S. Gulf in Q4 2013 are expected to rise
by 10 percent from a year earlier to 1 million bpd, he said.
Danger for Europe's refiners is also rising in the east.
The earlier-than-expected start of production at the giant
400,000 bpd Jubail refinery in Saudi Arabia, a joint venture
with Total, is already remaking global trade flows as
demand in the Middle East for refined product from Asia
weakens.
That means that Asian refiners such as India's Reliance
Industries are keen to ship more diesel and jet fuel
to Europe.
While diesel flows into Europe grow, European exports of
excess gasoline volumes to the U.S. East Coast market, a
long-established trade, are rapidly dwindling.
U.S. gasoline imports averaged 562,000 bpd in July August,
when demand traditionally peaks, the lowest level since 2001,
according to U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data.
MOST VULNERABLE PLANTS
Some 1.8 million barrels per day of European capacity have
been mothballed since 2009, according to Deutsche Bank, leaving
around 10.7 million bpd of operating capacity in the European
Union plus Norway.
The plants most vulnerable to closures are the less complex
refineries in the Atlantic basin that rely heavily on gasoline
exports, Matti Lievonen, Chief Executive of Finland's Neste Oil
refinery said earlier this month.
Phillips 66 is seeking buyers for its 71,000 bpd
Whitegate refinery in Ireland and U.S. firm Murphy Oil
is reported to be trying to sell its Milford Haven plant in
Britain.
"Gasoline competition in the market and the lost arbitrage
will limit crude runs which means more closures. The number of
refineries in Europe cannot be sustained because of surplus
gasoline productions," Leitch said.
An extensive autumn maintenance schedule and reduced output
in northwest Europe and the Mediterranean have so far failed to
boost refiners' profits.
Unlike previous years, distillates refining margins have not benefited from a drop of 1 million bpd in
refining capacity.
Continued high imports by the year's end may force many
refiners to keep low operating rates, putting 2013 on course to
go down as one of the toughest in recent times, analysts said.
"European refinery margins continue to remain at depressed
levels for this time of year. Despite the fact that maintenance
is currently in full swing in northwest Europe and Russia, the
awaited boost to product cracks has so far to a large extent not
materialised," analysts at JBC said.
Average Brent crude oil refining margins in 2013 are set to
be at $1.40 a barrel, according to Wood Mackenzie, compared with
$4 a barrel in 2012 and 10 cents in 2011, when independent
refiner Petroplus filed for insolvency.
Aggravating the pain for European plants in the past months
was relative regional tightness of crude markets with Libyan and
Iraqi output disruptions and lower supplies from the former
Soviet Union.