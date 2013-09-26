Europe's oil refiners choke on flood of U.S., Asian imports

* European oil refining margins fail to rise despite big maintenance

LONDON, Sept 26 A flood of U.S. and Asian diesel and shrinking overseas demand for gasoline are pummeling already struggling European refiners that face a bleak end to the year and fears of more closures.

U.S. Gulf Coast plants have significantly ramped up diesel production in recent years as a result of upgrades and the switch to shale oil.

But as demand from Latin America, the largest buyer of U.S. diesel, stagnates, the excess volume is likely to hit Europe.

"U.S. refiners have an advantage in getting discounts on domestic crude prices so they can afford to push products further afield (and) undercut European refiners," said Jonathan Leitch, analyst at Wood Mackenzie.

Diesel shipment from the U.S. Gulf to Europe are expected to exceed 2 million tonnes in September, the highest volume on record, according to traders and shipping data. {ID:nL5N0HD3BU]

An additional 1.5 million tonnes coming from Russia and Asia are more than enough to cover for lower production in Europe.

U.S. diesel output averaged 2.86 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, compared with a peak production of 2.7 million bpd at the end of last year, according to Andrew Reed, analyst at ESAI Energy.

Exports from the U.S. Gulf in Q4 2013 are expected to rise by 10 percent from a year earlier to 1 million bpd, he said.

Danger for Europe's refiners is also rising in the east.

The earlier-than-expected start of production at the giant 400,000 bpd Jubail refinery in Saudi Arabia, a joint venture with Total, is already remaking global trade flows as demand in the Middle East for refined product from Asia weakens.

That means that Asian refiners such as India's Reliance Industries are keen to ship more diesel and jet fuel to Europe.

While diesel flows into Europe grow, European exports of excess gasoline volumes to the U.S. East Coast market, a long-established trade, are rapidly dwindling.

U.S. gasoline imports averaged 562,000 bpd in July August, when demand traditionally peaks, the lowest level since 2001, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data.

MOST VULNERABLE PLANTS

Some 1.8 million barrels per day of European capacity have been mothballed since 2009, according to Deutsche Bank, leaving around 10.7 million bpd of operating capacity in the European Union plus Norway.

The plants most vulnerable to closures are the less complex refineries in the Atlantic basin that rely heavily on gasoline exports, Matti Lievonen, Chief Executive of Finland's Neste Oil refinery said earlier this month.

Phillips 66 is seeking buyers for its 71,000 bpd Whitegate refinery in Ireland and U.S. firm Murphy Oil is reported to be trying to sell its Milford Haven plant in Britain.

"Gasoline competition in the market and the lost arbitrage will limit crude runs which means more closures. The number of refineries in Europe cannot be sustained because of surplus gasoline productions," Leitch said.

An extensive autumn maintenance schedule and reduced output in northwest Europe and the Mediterranean have so far failed to boost refiners' profits.

Unlike previous years, distillates refining margins have not benefited from a drop of 1 million bpd in refining capacity.

Continued high imports by the year's end may force many refiners to keep low operating rates, putting 2013 on course to go down as one of the toughest in recent times, analysts said.

"European refinery margins continue to remain at depressed levels for this time of year. Despite the fact that maintenance is currently in full swing in northwest Europe and Russia, the awaited boost to product cracks has so far to a large extent not materialised," analysts at JBC said.

Average Brent crude oil refining margins in 2013 are set to be at $1.40 a barrel, according to Wood Mackenzie, compared with $4 a barrel in 2012 and 10 cents in 2011, when independent refiner Petroplus filed for insolvency.

Aggravating the pain for European plants in the past months was relative regional tightness of crude markets with Libyan and Iraqi output disruptions and lower supplies from the former Soviet Union.