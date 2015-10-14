European oil refiners set to slow down as profits fall

* European refining margins drop to lowest since July 2014
* Refiners set to reduce rates due to big diesel stocks
* 2015 European margins strongest in 20 years - Wood
Mackenzie
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, Oct 14 European refiners will likely cut
their operating rates in the coming weeks in the face of falling
margins, ending a rarely seen strong run of profits, consultancy
Wood Mackenzie said on Wednesday.
Benchmark northwest European refining margins BRT-ROT-REF
dropped this week to their lowest level since July 2014 after
diesel prices slumped due to a growing glut in the region as a
result of a wave of imports.
Weaker refining margins and operating rates bode badly for
Europe's top oil companies including Royal Dutch Shell,
BP and Total, whose sharp drop in profits since
oil prices started their rout in June 2014 has been largely
cushioned by strong refining earnings.
European refining margins are expected to average $6 a
barrel in 2015, the strongest levels in nominal terms since Wood
Mackenzie's records started in 1995, said Jonathan Leitch, the
consultancy's research director for refining and oil products.
But with refining margins declining rapidly, plants are
expected to reduce their crude oil processing rates.
Rates in European members of the Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development will likely fall to around 81
percent of capacity from the current 85 percent, Leitch said.
"Naturally, European refining runs will decrease and some of
the refiners will be running at more traditional levels," he
said.
Even increased seasonal demand for heating oil, a higher
sulphur content diesel, is unlikely to change the picture
significantly, he added.
"Refiners have been running really hard during the summer to
meet the very strong gasoline demand and naturally you have
diesel coming out too. It seems to us diesel has been a
byproduct of gasoline. That gasoil has been building up as
excess stock," Leitch said.
Diesel and gasoil inventory levels in the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub have climbed to record highs
that are testing the region's storage capacity, leading traders
in recent days to seek storage on giant
tankers.
Low water levels along the Rhine river WL-KAUB, the
artery supplying inland markets in Germany, France and
Switzerland, have limited barge traffic, aggravating ARA stock
builds.
According to Wood Mackenzie, total diesel and gasoil stocks
in northwest Europe at the end of 2015 will reach 260 million
barrels, the equivalent of 74 days of supply. That compares with
stocks reaching 240 million barrels at the end of 2014, or 66
days of supplies.
At the same time, demand for gasoline, which has been the
main driver behind this year's spectacular growth in oil demand
around the world, has been gradually ebbing in recent weeks
after the end of the peak driving season in the United States.
The picture is not all that gloomy, however.
While European refining margins next are set to drop sharply
from 2015, they are still expected to be significantly stronger
than previous years due to ongoing global demand for fuels,
primarily gasoline, Leitch said.
"Growth is slowing down, but it is not a negative story.
Demand is still there and strong."
(Editing by William Hardy)