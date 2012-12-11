Europe's rich suffer lowest investment returns in years-survey

LONDON Dec 11 Europe's richest families have
suffered the lowest returns on their fortunes for five years,
after economic turmoil pushed them to park too much money in
underperforming safe havens, a report said on Tuesday.
The survey of 60 family offices - mini financial services
firms set up to look after the wealth of super-wealthy dynasties
- found annual returns on investment portfolios dropped to as
little as a quarter of what they had reaped in 2011.
The report, by data company Campden Wealth and Swiss banking
group UBS AG, found offices running the fortunes of
single families achieved an annual return of 3.6 percent,
against a target of 8 percent.
Larger entities representing multiple families returned just
2 percent, missing targets of around 5 percent.
A fifth of offices recorded negative returns overall, the
report said, compared with more than 8 percent in 2011 and up to
nearly 12 percent in 2010.
The survey, now in its fifth year, covered family offices
running between 50 million euros and 1.5 billion in assets.
"Offices admit they could have performed better if they
hadn't held so much low-performing cash, or real estate, because
some stock markets and asset classes such as government bonds
moved ahead strongly," the report said.
Respondents to the survey are feeling chastened by a grim
year.
"We have not performed as well as we would like or need to
sustain our growing family's needs," said one.
"When we conducted an analysis of our investment style we
found that we had broken some of the fundamental principles of
investing that have serviced the family very well over the
years. This has not delivered the right results."