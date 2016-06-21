Europe's robots to become "electronic persons" under draft plan

* Robots require taxation, liabilities rethink -draft plan
* German industry says proposals too much, too soon
* Proposed "electronic persons" status - draft plan to EU
By Georgina Prodhan
MUNICH, Germany, June 21 Europe's growing army
of robot workers could be classed as "electronic persons" and
their owners liable to paying social security for them if the
European Union adopts a draft plan to address the realities of a
new industrial revolution.
Robots are being deployed in ever-greater numbers in
factories and also taking on tasks such as personal care or
surgery, raising fears over unemployment, wealth inequality and
alienation.
Their growing intelligence, pervasiveness and autonomy
requires rethinking everything from taxation to legal liability,
a draft European Parliament motion, dated May 31, suggests.
Some robots are even taking on a human form. Visitors to the
world's biggest travel show in March were greeted by a lifelike
robot developed by Japan's Toshiba and were helped by
another made by France's Aldebaran Robotics.
However, Germany's VDMA, which represents companies such as
automation giant Siemens and robot maker Kuka
, says the proposals are too complicated and too early.
German robotics and automation turnover rose 7 percent to
12.2 billion euros ($13.8 billion) last year and the country is
keen to keep its edge in the latest industrial technology. Kuka
is the target of a takeover bid by China's Midea.
The draft motion called on the European Commission to
consider "that at least the most sophisticated autonomous robots
could be established as having the status of electronic persons
with specific rights and obligations".
It also suggested the creation of a register for smart
autonomous robots, which would link each one to funds
established to cover its legal liabilities.
Patrick Schwarzkopf, managing director of the VDMA's robotic
and automation department, said: "That we would create a legal
framework with electronic persons - that's something that could
happen in 50 years but not in 10 years."
"We think it would be very bureaucratic and would stunt the
development of robotics," he told reporters at the Automatica
robotics trade fair in Munich, while acknowledging that a legal
framework for self-driving cars would be needed soon.
The report added that robotics and artificial intelligence
may result in a large part of the work now done by humans being
taken over by robots, raising concerns about the future of
employment and the viability of social security systems.
The draft motion, drawn up by the European parliament's
committee on legal affairs also said organisations should have
to declare savings they made in social security contributions by
using robotics instead of people, for tax purposes.
Schwarzkopf said there was no proven correlation between
increasing robot density and unemployment, pointing out that the
number of employees in the German automotive industry rose by 13
percent between 2010 and 2015, while industrial robot stock in
the industry rose 17 percent in the same period.
The motion faces an uphill battle to win backing from the
various political blocks in European Parliament. Even if it did
get enough support to pass, it would be a non-binding resolution
as the Parliament lacks the authority to propose legislation.
($1 = 0.8873 euros)
(Additional reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel in Brussels;
Editing by Alexander Smith)