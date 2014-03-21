Businesses fear ripple effects from "cosmetic" Russian sanctions

| PARIS/MOSCOW, March 21
PARIS/MOSCOW, March 21 U.S. and European
sanctions against Russia are already having a ripple effect
beyond their immediate targets, with Visa and MasterCard
halting payment transaction services for clients of a
bank not even on the blacklist.
SMP bank's co-owners are two of the 20 Russians targeted by
U.S. President Barack Obama as he tries to punish Russian
President Vladimir Putin for annexing Crimea.
The lender described the move by Visa and MasterCard as
unlawful. However, financial services firms are
wary of doing business with any person or group that can be
linked back to Obama's blacklist.
Banks have paid dearly in the past for violating U.S.
sanctions on countries such as Iran, and the threat of broader
measures against the Russian economy should Putin threaten
southern and eastern Ukraine reinforces their caution.
The U.S. sanctions forced Russian billionaire Gennady
Timchenko to sell his nearly 50 percent stake in Gunvor, the
world's fourth-largest oil trader, this week but their direct
effect has generally been relatively minor so far.
What bankers and business people fear is an escalation of
measures that would choke off international payments and trade,
halt investments and stymie deals. Germany's main trade body
warned on Friday that full-blown economic sanctions would be a
"real catastrophe".
In a worst-case scenario, Washington would stop banks doing
business with Russian counterparts and corporates, similar to
the sort of sanctions that were imposed on Iran.
Germany's "wise men" council of economic advisers said this
week that the Ukraine crisis was the biggest threat to growth
globally, and especially in Germany, because of Russia's
importance of an energy exporter.
"What has been announced so far is really nothing. It's
purely cosmetic," said a French banker based in Moscow.
"The biggest risk is tougher sanctions and really the
potential impossibility of transfers in U.S. dollars. That will
hit trade finance, which depends on correspondent accounts in
dollars," said the banker, who declined to be named because of
official sensitivity around the restrictions.
"Being able to make payments in dollars is crucial for the
Russian economy, which is dependent on energy exports. It would
really hurt us domestically."