UPDATE 3-Russian sanctions ripple through corporate boardrooms

* German companies say orders falling, business uncertain
* Danish authorities brief 130 Danish companies on Russian
situation
* Visa and MasterCard halt services to clients of 2 Russian
banks
* Banks very cautious after getting into sanctions trouble
in the past
(Adds Bombardier's doubts over deal with Russia's Rostec)
By Eric Matzen and Michelle Martin
COPENHAGEN/FRANKFURT, March 21 A deepening
economic standoff between Russia and the West over the future of
Ukraine has rippled through trading floors and boardrooms, with
exporters scrambling to protect revenues and some global
financial firms halting services.
U.S. President Barack Obama's threat to target major
sections of the Russian economy should President Vladimir Putin
follow up his annexation of Crimea with further incursions in
Ukraine has caused alarm in Europe.
Denmark's foreign ministry held a special briefing for about
130 companies, including drugs firm Novo Nordisk and
brewer Carlsberg on Friday after being inundated with
inquiries about the business implications of the crisis.
In an email to Reuters, Carlsberg's chief executive said he
was monitoring the situation closely and would act if sanctions
had a direct impact on his drinks group's business. The company
produces and sells local beers in both Ukraine and Russia.
"Until now it has been business as usual. We produce, sell
and distribute our products to the market without problems,"
said CEO Jorgen Buhl Rasmussen. "Our focus is on our employees
and our breweries."
Lemken, a German manufacturer of ploughs and other farm
machinery, has seen a big drop-off in orders from Russia, its
second-biggest export market after France, in recent weeks as a
sliding rouble raises their sale price.
With Moscow vowing to retaliate against the West's
sanctions, Anthony van der Ley, managing director of the
family-run business, is taking no chances. He is sending
machinery to Russia now in case the border closes or import
charges are hiked.
Profine, a plastic windowframe manufacturer with annual
revenues of 700 million euros ($965 million), has so far managed
to compensate for the rouble slide by increasing sales but won't
be able to do that forever.
"If there are further sanctions, that would be poison for
the economic development of our partners," said Peter Mrosik,
the German firm's managing partner.
In Canada, Bombardier Inc said the airplane maker's
planned joint-venture with Rostec, the Russian state-owned
industrial and defense conglomerate, was likely to be delayed
because of sanctions being considered by Canada and other
Western countries. A related deal for Bombardier to sell 100
short-haul Q400 NextGen aircraft was also likely to be held up.
Obama unveiled sanctions against members of Putin's inner
circle on Thursday as well as against Bank Rossiya, partly owned
by a Putin ally.
In response, Visa and MasterCard, both based in
the United States, stopped providing services for clients at
Rossiya and another bank SMP, whose co-owners, two brothers, are
also on Obama's list.
Western Union Co, the world's largest money transfer
company, said it had suspended services through Bank Rossiya
branches but was continuing services at more than 20,000
locations and self-service terminals in Russia.
SMP described the move by Visa and MasterCard as unlawful.
However, financial services firms are wary of
doing business with any person or group that can be linked back
to the targets. Banks have paid dearly in the past for violating
U.S. sanctions on countries such as Iran.
COSMETIC SO FAR
What bankers and business people fear is an escalation of
measures that would choke off international payments and trade,
halt investments and stymie deals. Germany's main trade body
warned on Friday that full-blown economic sanctions would be a
"real catastrophe".
In a worst-case scenario, Washington would stop banks doing
business with Russian counterparts and corporates, similar to
the sort of sanctions that were imposed on Iran.
Germany's "wise men" council of economic advisers said this
week that the Ukraine crisis was the biggest threat to growth
globally, and especially in Germany, because of Russia's
importance as an energy exporter.
"What has been announced so far is really nothing. It's
purely cosmetic," said a French banker based in Moscow.
"The biggest risk is tougher sanctions and really the
potential impossibility of transfers in U.S. dollars," said the
banker, who declined to be named because of official sensitivity
around the restrictions.