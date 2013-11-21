UPDATE 1-EU watchdog pushes for clearing house resolution plans

* Clearing house resolution plans lag banks' progress

* European clearing obligations to start by end-2014

* OTC derivatives clearing will change trading landscape

By Jonathan Gould and Andreas Kröner

FRANKFURT, Nov 21 Europe's top securities watchdog has urged swift action on plans to wind down central derivatives clearing houses (CCPs) that run into trouble to help limit potential damage to the global financial system.

Clearers ensure that derivatives and other financial transactions are completed, even if one side of a deal goes bust, and are core to making the opaque $630 trillion swaps market more transparent and safer.

International regulators, spurred by the collapse of investment bank Lehman Brothers, have pressed banks to prepare contingency plans for handling their own insolvencies. But while they advance, the systemically critical CCPs are falling behind.

"One element we still need to work on is the recovery and resolution of CCPs," Steven Maijoor, chairman of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), told Reuters.

"CCPs are in the slipstream of the debate over banks."

Whatever their eventual form, the new regulations will prompt big changes in this obscure but essential part of international financial transactions.

"At the moment there is no clear protocol about how to save or resolve international CCPs, which will become more important from 2014 on," Maijoor said in an interview, in comments authorised for publication on Thursday.

Regulators are forcing banks and others to channel swaps transactions through clearing houses, raising the prospect of new revenue for clearers like Deutsche Boerse's Eurex Clearing and the London Stock Exchange's LCH Clearnet.

The United States introduced clearing obligations this year but Europe has yet to finalise its procedures.

ESMA plans to set out technical standards in early 2014 and hopes for European Commission approval soon thereafter.

"The actual central clearing obligations we expect to start by the end of next year," Maijoor said.

ESMA is also holding intensive talks with U.S. supervisors on over-the-counter derivatives clearing, hoping to secure as little divergence as possible in the rules on both sides of the Atlantic.

"This is an area that is extremely susceptible to an un-level playing field. Small differences in margin requirements will determine where trade can take place," Maijoor said.

"OTC derivatives clearing will fundamentally change the landscape," Maijoor said, adding that market forces, rather than financial supervisors themselves, would determine the winners among companies competing in the area.

"Transparency is our major goal, not the number or ownership of trading venues," he added.