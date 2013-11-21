UPDATE 1-EU watchdog pushes for clearing house resolution plans

* Clearing house resolution plans lag banks' progress
* European clearing obligations to start by end-2014
* OTC derivatives clearing will change trading landscape
By Jonathan Gould and Andreas Kröner
FRANKFURT, Nov 21 Europe's top securities
watchdog has urged swift action on plans to wind down central
derivatives clearing houses (CCPs) that run into trouble to help
limit potential damage to the global financial system.
Clearers ensure that derivatives and other financial
transactions are completed, even if one side of a deal goes
bust, and are core to making the opaque $630 trillion swaps
market more transparent and safer.
International regulators, spurred by the collapse of
investment bank Lehman Brothers, have pressed banks to prepare
contingency plans for handling their own insolvencies. But while
they advance, the systemically critical CCPs are falling behind.
"One element we still need to work on is the recovery and
resolution of CCPs," Steven Maijoor, chairman of the European
Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), told Reuters.
"CCPs are in the slipstream of the debate over banks."
Whatever their eventual form, the new regulations will
prompt big changes in this obscure but essential part of
international financial transactions.
"At the moment there is no clear protocol about how to save
or resolve international CCPs, which will become more important
from 2014 on," Maijoor said in an interview, in comments
authorised for publication on Thursday.
Regulators are forcing banks and others to channel swaps
transactions through clearing houses, raising the prospect of
new revenue for clearers like Deutsche Boerse's Eurex
Clearing and the London Stock Exchange's LCH Clearnet.
The United States introduced clearing obligations this year
but Europe has yet to finalise its procedures.
ESMA plans to set out technical standards in early 2014 and
hopes for European Commission approval soon thereafter.
"The actual central clearing obligations we expect to start
by the end of next year," Maijoor said.
ESMA is also holding intensive talks with U.S. supervisors
on over-the-counter derivatives clearing, hoping to secure as
little divergence as possible in the rules on both sides of the
Atlantic.
"This is an area that is extremely susceptible to an
un-level playing field. Small differences in margin requirements
will determine where trade can take place," Maijoor said.
"OTC derivatives clearing will fundamentally change the
landscape," Maijoor said, adding that market forces, rather than
financial supervisors themselves, would determine the winners
among companies competing in the area.
"Transparency is our major goal, not the number or ownership
of trading venues," he added.