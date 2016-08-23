Engie, Alpiq make rooftop solar deals in search of revenue

* Engie, Alpiq announce solar installation partnerships
* Utilities target services as generation revenue drops
* Installation costs fall, profitable without subsidies
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Aug 23 Engie's Belgian unit Electrabel
and Switzerland's Alpiq have sealed rooftop solar panel
installation partnerships in a bid to boost their share of the
solar retail market and boost revenue from energy services.
French utility said on Tuesday it had launched a
partnership with US solar installer Sungevity to install rooftop
solar panels in Belgium.
Alpiq said its Helion Solar unit, Swiss market leader in
rooftop solar with a 10 percent market share, had linked up with
Ikea to install photovoltaic systems sold by the
Swedish furniture chain. Neither of the companies gave
installation or financial targets.
Both utilities said the partnerships are part of a strategy
shift towards renewable energy and energy services. With
traditional power generation from fossil fuels threatened by
renewable energy, Europe's struggling utilities are turning to
services to shore up falling revenues.
"The utilities have a strong customer base, the solar
companies have the technical competencies, we expect this type
of combinations will develop," said Alexandre Roesch, head of
Brussels-based industry lobby SolarPower Europe.
Both Engie and Alpiq have tried to catch up in solar with
recent acquisitions. Alpiq bought Helion in Feb. 2015, Engie
bought Solairedirect in July 2015, making it French market
leader and giving a portfolio of international contracts.
Engie Electrabel said Sungevity - the fifth-largest U.S.
rooftop solar company by market share - will install the new
solar panels.
Engie said in Belgium's southern Wallonia region its solar
panels could cut power bills by up to 1,200 euros per year and
earn a return on investment (ROI) of up to 17 percent.
In the northern Flemish region, where rooftop solar owners
pay a 300 euro per year grid fee and get no subsidies, customers
could cut bills by 500 euros and earn and ROI of up to 11
percent.
The European solar market has been hit by deep subsidy cuts
and defaults among smaller rooftop installers that left
customers without service. Operator fraud has also dampened
demand.
The number of new installations in the Belgian solar market
fell to less than 10,000 in 2014 from more than 100,000 in 2011
as the country - like many others - cut back overly generous
subsidies.
But the cost of rooftop installations has fallen to about
6,000 euros from 20,000 euros in 2008, making them profitable
even without subsidies, Engie Electrabel said.
Engie said it had set up a network of local specialists to
service existing solar installations, as many small solar
installers have gone bankrupt or stopped their activities.
Newly installed solar photovoltaic capacity fell from more
than 20 gigawatt in 2011 to just 8.2 GW last year, SolarPower
Europe data show. Solar last year accounted for 4 percent of
electricity demand in the European Union last year.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Susan Thomas)