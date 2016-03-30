Tata's UK steel exit raises expectations of European mergers

* European steel consolidation seen making a lot of sense
By Georgina Prodhan
FRANKFURT, March 30 Tata Steel's plan
to sell its British steelmaking business has raised expectations
of a long-awaited consolidation in the European steel sector,
which is suffering from years of unaddressed overcapacity.
Since the multi-billion-euro takeovers of Europe's Arcelor
and Corus by Indian giants Mittal and Tata in 2006 and 2007,
dealmaking in Europe's steel industry has been all but paralysed
as cash-starved producers battled the global economic crisis and
a slowdown in China that encouraged it to export cheap steel.
Lacking the means to consolidate further, which would have
brought capacity reductions, Europe's steel mill owners
continued to produce more than was needed, trying to protect
their market share and jobs but feeding into a vicious circle of
gluts and falling prices.
At stake is an EU industry with annual turnover of about 170
billion euros ($193 billion) that directly employs 330,000
people, with many times that number in manufacturing industries
dependent on it for a living.
"The consolidation of the steel sector in Europe makes tons
of sense but the problem is that the industry has waited for so
long and the crisis is so big that you are dealing with
businesses which are really cash flow-negative," said a
London-based metals and mining banker who asked not to be named
because he is not authorised to speak publicly.
Now, Tata at least has reached a pain point that it says
forced it to act, even if this could mean shutting down the
British operations it has spent almost a decade trying to turn
around if it fails to find a buyer.
Tata said it had extended "substantial financial support" to
its UK business, which employs about 15,000 people, and written
its assets down by more than 2 billion pounds ($2.9 billion).
"Selling over running it at a loss may clearly be a priority
for Tata. If nobody comes they will shut it down," said
Berenberg analyst Alessandro Abate.
OPPORTUNITIES
Initial interest from potential buyers appeared muted, with
the business seen as unattractive because of Britain's
vulnerability to cheap Chinese imports, its high energy prices
and the cost of transporting steel to customers in continental
Europe, as well as a disadvantageous exchange rate for exports.
But severing its cash-bleeding British operations one way or
another would allow Tata to seek a partner such as Germany's
Thyssenkrupp for its profitable Dutch business - a
combination that would create Europe's second-biggest steelmaker
after ArcelorMittal.
Thyssenkrupp has signalled clearly in recent months it would
like to combine its European steel operations with those of
another player - as long as it does not involve spending cash.
"We have always had over the last years overcapacity in the
European sector and this definitely needs to be addressed and
therefore we think there are opportunities," Chief Financial
Officer Guido Kerkhoff told analysts on a call last month.
"Combinations could address that issue, and therefore be
value-accretive overall."
Such a merger would support prices for other European
players such as ArcelorMittal, Salzgitter and
Voestalpine - a development that could strengthen
their hand to pursue their own acquisitions.
"Tata Steel's exit from the UK might spark European
consolidation in the steel space," Berenberg bank wrote in a
note. European steel stocks rose on Wednesday on the news of
Tata's move.
But Seth Rosenfeld, a steel analyst at Jefferies, was
sceptical.
"Unfortunately, if other steelmakers gain in terms of higher
prices thanks to consolidation, this may only provide them more
headroom to maintain the status quo for years to come," he said.
"This is an industry that has seen waves of consolidation in
times of either extreme distress or empire building. This
environment is neither."
A successful sale could depend on sweeteners that Tata or
the British government may be prepared to offer, said
commodities trader Liberty House, which last week agreed to buy
two of Tata's Scottish plants.
A spokesman said the firm was potentially interested in the
slab processing operations but not the more commoditised iron
and steelmaking activities. "We are waiting to see what sale
proposal is on the table before deciding whether to bid for any
of the assets," he said.
