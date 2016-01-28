INSIGHT-Rocky markets test the rise of amateur "algo" traders

* Retail traders try out algos despite stocks rout
* Some retail traders say they've beaten the market
* Others find it's easy to lose money, like on any
investment
* London computer trader fighting extradition to U.S.
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 28 University student Spencer
Singleton is among a growing band of amateurs turning to
computer-driven automated stock trading - until now the preserve
of hedge funds and mega brokers - and says he's beating the
market.
Texas-based Singleton won a contest last July run by an
algorithmic investing website to write trading programmes. The
site, Quantopian, gave him $100,000 to put his model into action
for six months and told him to keep any profits.
The 21-year-old says his portfolio is up about 1.5 percent
so far this year, against an 8 percent slump in the S&P
equity index. Likewise, he has made about 2.5 percent since
mid-September, whereas the U.S. index lost more than 7 percent
in the period.
Other amateurs have tried the same game from their front
rooms or garden sheds and ended up getting burnt, concluding
that this is a hunt for "fool's gold" best left to the big
players unless you're an ex-professional or computer whizz kid.
Singleton is neither - he is a third-year student of supply
chain management - but says the competition gave him his big
break. "As a university student, I wouldn't have been able to
get $100,000 in a million years to trade," he told Reuters. "It
would have easily taken 10 years for me to develop a complicated
algo platform like the one offered by Quantopian."
Programme-driven online trading platforms such as U.S-based
Quantopian and QuantConnect and British-based Cloud9trader -
which have clients across the world - did not exist at the
height of the financial crisis of 2008.
However, Singleton said he has tested his model against
historical data from the crisis year, yielding a 16 percent
return against a 38 percent slump in the S&P index.
Huge numbers of amateurs are now trying to strike it rich on
global markets, with the overall retail trading market worth up
to $3 trillion in the United States alone.
But while automated trading accounts for about 75 percent of
all financial market volume, just a tiny fraction of independent
or amateur traders use them due to the complex technology, need
for massive historical data and high costs.
HOMESPUN "ALGOS"
Nevertheless, the companies providing platforms for the
homespun "algos" say popularity is growing among everyone from
advertising executives and telecom engineers to defence
contractors.
Quantopian's founder and chief executive John Fawcett said
its membership has surged to 60,000 from 35,000 less than a year
ago, while QuantConnect's founder and CEO Jared Broad saw a jump
in its membership to 17,000 from 6,000 a year earlier.
Broad said automated strategies tend to do well when the
markets are volatile or falling sharply, adding that trading
volumes at one of his brokerages had surged 300 percent in just
three weeks in 2016.
Their rapid growth raises the risk of market manipulation or
fraud, but Quantopian said it had created many safeguards,
including limits on the number of trades clients can make.
London-based Navinder Singh Sarao was arrested last year,
with U.S. authorities linking his automatic computer trades to
the "flash crash" in 2010 that briefly wiped $1 trillion from
U.S. stock markets.
Sarao, who traded from his parents' house near Heathrow
airport in a London suburb, is fighting U.S. attempts to
extradite him. A British court is due to hear the case on Feb.
4.
TEST AND BACKTEST
In essence, rule-based online trading platforms provide
tools and tutorials for people to write algorithms on Web
browsers and test their models with years of historic data. They
also help people to open accounts with approved brokers.
It's hard to verify independently the claims of retail
traders who say they have made good money this year, when
worries about a slowing Chinese economy and the slumping oil
price have wiped up to $8 trillion from world stock markets in
January alone.
Some people like Jason Roberts have lost and got out. He
spent about six years, from roughly 1999 to 2004 and again in
2008, building automated trading software before quitting to
help web and mobile startup projects.
Roberts said every time he teamed up with traders on an
automated trading venture, their strategies and ideas missed the
mark even though they had previously been successful as market
professionals.
"Like brokerages, these trading websites make money when
people use their platforms, so it's in their interest to
convince you that you can beat the market," said Roberts, who is
now a consultant for car-ride service Uber.
"I'm not entirely convinced that it's possible to beat the
market consistently, whether you're trading manually, guided by
experience and intuition or algorithmically, which amounts to
following an encoded set of rules ... It's easy to lose money
with algorithmic trading, just like with any investment."
Julien Turc, head of cross-asset quantitative strategy at
Societe Generale, said that building a systematic trading
strategy is very difficult. It is easy to find strategies that
would have done well in the past, but harder to make money out
of them in the future.
"However, algorithm trading is getting more popular now as
you have got better technologies, regulators push towards
transparent and electronic trading and it's increasingly
becoming difficult to make money using traditional trading
tools."
BEATING HUMANS
Singleton and Michael Van Kleeck, another winner of
Quantopian's monthly code-writing contest last June, are among
thousands of enthusiasts who, undeterred by the criticism,
believe they have an edge over traditional trading methods.
"Humans consistently underperform because they have
emotional interference. Algo trading formalises your strategy
upfront and sets clear boundaries on your risk exposure," said
Jon Kafton, founder of Cloud9Trader, an automated online trading
site being trialled.
For Kleeck, the algo websites and trading platforms appeal
to those who, like himself, have a voracious appetite for
reading anything connected to making money on financial markets.
"It's not a rocket science, although there might be some
rocket scientists on the forum. It's all part of the general
spread of technology into everyday lives."
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and
David Stamp)