European banking sector futures point to worst-ever drop

LONDON, June 24 Euro STOXX bank futures
slumped more than 17 percent, putting them on track for their
biggest ever one-day percentage drop, after Britain voted to
leave the European Union following a landmark referendum.
The Euro STOXX auto futures also fell about 13
percent on concerns that the sector would be hit hard on growth
concerns following the outcome of the referendum.
European banks were set to open sharply lower, with Deutsche
Bank seen opening 18 percent lower. Shares in
Standard Chartered and HSBC
listed in Hong Kong are down around 9 percent.
