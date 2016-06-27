European bank stocks set for worst 2-day loss ever in post-Brexit fallout

LONDON, June 27 European bank stocks
extended post-Brexit losses on Monday putting the sector on
track for its worst 2-day drop ever.
The economic impact of Britain's decision to leave the
European Union is seen compressing earnings further at a time
that regional banks are already grappling with poor returns,
higher regulatory costs and rising non-performing loans.
The regional banking index fell more than 5 percent
on Monday and neared levels last seen in the aftermath of 2011's
eurozone debt crisis.
Other financials also suffered with the STOXX Europe 600
Insurance index down 4 percent to its lowest level since
December 2013.
Italian and UK banks took centre stage. In Italy, UniCredit
fell 7.2 percent while Intesa fell 7.6 percent, as the
Italian government said it was looking at various policy options
to help its banks and prevent further falls in their share
prices.
In the UK, shares of Royal Bank of Scotland and
Barclays both fell more than 10 percent in particularly
volatile trading which spurred intermittent automatic
suspensions in trading.
Credit Suisse shares hit another record low.
European banks have lost more than a third of their value
this year.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Vikram Subhedar)