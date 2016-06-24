European share trading volumes surge on Friday - Bats Europe

LONDON, June 24 Pan-European equity trading
volume surged to 90.5 billion euros ($100 billion) by 1345 GMT
on Friday, nearly double the recent full-day trading average,
following a vote by Britons to leave the European Union,
according to data compiled by Bats Europe.
Turnover on Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index hit
20.5 billion euros, against a daily average of around 10 billion
euros, according to the largest European stock exchange by value
of shares traded.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down more than 5
percent in afternoon trading.
($1 = 0.9013 euros)
