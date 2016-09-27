European shares steady as Deutsche picks up from record lows

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* STOXX 600 inches up 0.1 pct, down 7 pct year-to-date
* Deutsche Bank ends flat after touching record lows
* Oil index falls, topping sectoral fallers
By Danilo Masoni
LONDON, Sept 27 European shares edged up on
Tuesday at the end of a volatile day with Deutsche Bank
picking up from record lows on hopes a U.S. demand
for $14 billion to settle claims that it missold mortgage-backed
securities could be lowered.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index added 0.1 percent
as gains in consumer stocks such as Nestle were offset
by weaker crude prices that weighed on oil & gas stocks, making
them the top sectoral faller.
Deutsche Bank ended little changed after falling
as much as 3.4 percent earlier in the session on concerns it may
need to tap investors to raise funds to pay for the mortgage
case and other litigations.
Traders said the stock recovered thanks to remarks by a U.S.
Justice Department official on the possibility of lowering
mortgage-related penalties for banks if they cooperated with
authorities.
"No one wants to be long this name but it is also a matter
of fact that the more it goes down the more the bear case for
DOJ settlement starts being in the price," Mediobanca said in a
note to clients.
Food giant Nestle rose 1.1 percent following management
changes announced late on Monday and a Redburn upgrade to 'buy',
while other consumer stocks such as Unilever and AB
Inbev were also in demand.
Among the big movers, Carnival, the world's largest
cruise operator, rose 4.8 percent, the top STOXX gainer, after
Natixis raised its target price, while French telecom group
Orange rose 1.7 percent, helped by a Credit Suisse
upgrade to "outperform" from "neutral".
However, broker comments hurt travel and insurance firm SAGA
. Its shares fell 2.7 percent after Canaccord Genuity
cut its stance on the stock to "hold" from "buy".
Volkswagen shares slumped 2.6 percent on reports
that Germany was vetting a criminal fine that would bankrupt the
firm.
Standard Charterd fell 2.5 percent after a media
report that the British bank faced a U.S. investigation into
whether it failed to stop alleged misconduct at an Indonesian
power plant builder.
The oil index fell 1.4 percent, weighed down by a
slump in crude prices as producing countries meeting in Algeria
appeared less likely to agree on output cuts that would reduce a
global glut.
(Additional reporting by Hakan Ersen, Sudip Kar-Gupta and Atul
Prakash; editing by Mark Heinrich)