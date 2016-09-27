European shares fall as Deutsche Bank drops to record lows

LONDON, Sept 27 European stocks reversed course
mid-morning on Tuesday as weakness in banks, led by another drop
to record lows for Deutsche Bank, once again weighed
on markets.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down by 0.5
percent, a full percentage point lower from the day's highs.
The STOXX Europe 600 banks index was down 1 percent,
while the euro zone bank index fell 1.4 percent.
Deutsche Bank hit new record lows, falling nearly 3 percent
to extend losses following a 7.5 percent slump in its stock
price on Monday, after Deutsche Bank said it had no need for
German government help with a $14 billion U.S. demand to settle
claims it missold mortgage-backed securities.
Elsewhere, Volkswagen shares slumped more than 4
percent on reports that Berlin was vetting a criminal fine would
bankrupt the firm.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)