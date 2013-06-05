Optimistic company outlooks leave European stocks exposed

* Firms maintain full-year outlooks despite poor Q1 earnings
* Top analysts already cast doubt on late year rebound
* Stretched valuations leave room for share price falls
By Alistair Smout and Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, June 5 Most European companies are
sticking to their 2013 earnings targets despite a poor first
quarter, banking on an economic recovery that looks increasingly
unlikely to happen this year.
A few brave firms have already cut the guidance they give to
analysts, pushing down their share prices sharply, and the more
hesitant majority face similar treatment if they finally accept
that growth in the euro zone remains a distant prospect.
"We've been through a phase where economists have been
downgrading overly optimistic predictions for growth in the
European economy this year, and the process of companies
reflecting this (in their outlooks) has started but has a way to
go," James Butterfill, global equity strategist at Coutts, said.
"So there's definitely reason for caution for domestically
focused companies in Europe."
Companies announce earnings forecasts for each year, usually
in broad ranges, and later issue updates indicating more
precisely where they expect the final figure to end up. Analysts
combine this guidance with their own assessments to formulate
their forecasts, from which a market consensus emerges.
More than half of Europe's top 600 companies missed the
consensus forecasts in the first quarter. Nevertheless, most
have maintained their full-year earnings outlooks, even though
the European Central Bank and others have cut their expectations
for the recession-bound euro zone economy.
Detecting this apparent corporate overoptimism, top analysts
have already begun to downgrade their earnings forecasts as they
anticipate the weak economy will lead to weaker sales. The
companies are expected to follow suit as the year progresses.
Share prices overall remain strong, with markets awash with
cash as leading central banks try to stimulate their economies.
During the first quarter earnings season, the STOXX Europe
600 index rose 8 percent to five-year highs even though
53 percent of its companies fell short of expectations,
according to data from Thomson Reuters StarMine.
In the United States, which is achieving steadier economic
growth, just 29 percent of S&P 500 index companies missed
first-quarter earnings targets.
European companies based their unchanged 2013 outlooks on
expectations of a pick-up in growth. However, the ECB, for
example, now expects a contraction in the euro zone this year
although President Mario Draghi predicted last December that
economic activity would recover "later in 2013".
The few companies that have cut their own guidance have
suffered share price falls, leaving other firms vulnerable.
French engineering firm Alstom closed 12.2 percent
lower on May 7 after tempering its full-year estimates on
concern about the economic environment.
Only five Euro STOXX 50 companies cut outlooks
for the year even though two-thirds missed expectations for the
first quarter, and StarMine data showed most analysts are also
keeping optimistic full-year forecasts.
Adecco, the world's largest staffing company,
missed first quarter earnings forecasts by 14.3 percent,
according to StarMine, but its shares gained 2.5 percent after
it said it expected conditions to improve by the year-end as
markets in Spain, Italy and Portugal bottom out.
Spanish energy firm Iberdrola and France Telecom
saw similar price reactions to poor numbers.
"The consequences could be quite negative if they miss again
next quarter... more questions would be asked and investors will
start to question the guidance then," Peter Sullivan, strategist
at HSBC, said.
Only consumer staples have seen positive earnings growth in
the first quarter, yet in healthcare, IT, financials and
industrials, most analysts expect substantial earnings growth
for the year even after the poor start, StarMine data showed.
For example, analysts are maintaining a forecast of nearly
30 percent earnings growth in 2013 for IT companies, despite a
near 10 percent miss in the first quarter. With valuations
already stretched, future disappointments may be punished.
A DISAPPOINTING SEASON
It was "definitely a disappointing earnings season and yet
very few people have decreased their guidance," said Frederique
Carrier, director of European equities at RBC Wealth Management.
"Certainly that puts quite a high hurdle for the rest of the
year... If there is another poor earnings season, then in the
summer we will see some guidance come down."
For every sector bar healthcare, analysts with a proven
track record - picked for StarMine's SmartEstimates - are less
optimistic than the consensus. They predict year-on-year growth
in earnings in the second quarter of 0.6 percent, still positive
but smaller than the consensus mean estimate of 1.4 percent.
Daniel McCormack, strategist at Macquarie, highlights
telecoms, utilities, banks, chemicals and commodity-related
stocks as sectors needing caution.
While some of these areas are already underperforming the
market this year, they all trade above or near their 10-year
average forward price-to-earnings ratios, Thomson Reuters
Datastream showed. This suggests room for further falls if
earnings forecasts are downgraded.
"I think you are going to see a fairly broad-based mark down
in earnings numbers," McCormack said. "The market is currently
looking for about plus 5-6 percent earnings growth this year,
and I think that number will steadily come down towards zero."