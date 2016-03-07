European Factors to Watch-equity futures slightly down

(Updates futures prices, adds company news)

MILAN, March 7 European shares were expected to open slightly lower on Monday following gains seen last week and after a mixed close in Asia.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE were all down by between 0.30-0.44 percent by 0748 GMT.

Asian shares hit two-month highs on Monday, extending sharp gains from last week, following upbeat U.S. jobs data, a rebound in oil and commodity prices and a flurry of reassurances from Chinese leaders that the economy would remain on sound footing.

But Tokyo shares snapped a four-day winning streak as investors took profits from a sharp rally last week.

On Friday, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.7 percent, scoring its third straight week of gains, as strong U.S jobs data eased concerns about a possible recession in the world's largest economy.

COMPANY NEWS

BASF

The world's largest chemical company by sales is evaluating a rival takeover bid for DuPont, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

COMMERZBANK

Germany's second-biggest lender on Sunday named retail banking head Martin Zielke as its next chief executive officer from May 1, as it prepares to set medium-term targets.

DAIMLER

A German auto maker consortium which controls the HERE digital mapping business is in talks with potential new members, Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said in an interview with Reuters published on Sunday.

The automaker will end cooperation with U.S. electric-car manufacturer Tesla as it expands its own production of batteries, Daimler manager Harald Kroeger told Automobilwoche.

A British exit from the European Union, or 'Brexit', would be economically damaging for Europe, not just Britain, Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said on Friday.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

An examination of a merger between the exchange operator and LSE Group LSE.L by European antitrust authorities will be based "purely on facts and legislation," Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, citing a spokeswoman for the authority.

RWE

Germany's second-largest utility plans to cut about 2,500 jobs at npower, a source close to the matter said on Sunday, as it confronts customer losses and billing issues at its struggling British subsidiary.

VOLKSWAGEN

VW's current chairman and chief executive were alerted by the carmaker's former CEO to the use of illicit emissions-control software in the United States two weeks before the carmaker disclosed the scale of its manipulations, Bild am Sonntag reported on Sunday.

It will take months rather than weeks for VW to reach an agreement with U.S. regulators on an emissions fix for 600,000 diesel cars, VW brand chief Herbert Diess said in an interview with Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung published on Saturday.

VW is targeting three-digit million-euro cost savings from close cooperation of its top-end brands Porsche, Bentley and Bugatti, Automobilwoche reported on Saturday, citing Bentley CEO Wolfgang Duerheimer.

HYPOPORT

The financial service provider on Friday reported sharp gains in revenue and operating profit.

TUI GROUP

German tourism bookings are showing a single-digit drop from year-ago levels on weak demand for travel to Turkey, Egypt and Tunisia, Welt am Sonntag reported on Saturday, citing the head of the group's Germany business, Oliver Doerschuck.

EDF

Finance Director Thomas Piquemal has resigned over the French utility's plan to build two nuclear reactors in Hinkley Point, in Britain, a source familiar with the situation said on Sunday.

VIVENDI, TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia Chief Executive Marco Patuano said he had never been asked to sell the company's Brazilian business, following reports that top investor Vivendi was pushing for a disposal.

KPN

The largest Dutch telecommunications company said it would cut 300 million euros of costs by 2019 by simplifying infrastructure.

ARCELORMITTAL

Workers at ArcelorMittal's steel plant in western Mexico went on strike, the company and the national union said, as the industry grapples with a plunge in prices.

VILMORIN

The seed company said it maintained its 2015-16 goals after first-half sales rose 13 percent.

EUROSIC, FONCIERE DE PARIS

Property investment firm Eurosic plans to submit a voluntary public offer to acquire all the capital of Fonciere de Paris.

GSK

GlaxoSmithKline Plc said on Saturday its asthma drug, Nucala, which is already approved in the United States and Europe, showed a similar safety profile in a long-term study compared with previous studies.

CENTRICA

Centrica said on Friday new proposals from the British Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) would allow more flexibility in selling gas from its Rough gas storage site beneath the North Sea.

OLD MUTUAL

Old Mutual, the Anglo-South African financial services firm, is plotting a 9 billion pounds ($12.8 billion) break-up which could trigger a takeover battle for its various operations, Sky News reported.

CREDIT SUISSE

Chairman Urs Rohner will seek re-election at the shareholders meeting on April 29, the Schweiz am Sonntag paper reported, citing a bank spokesman. It cited rumours that the weak performance of the bank's shares since 2011 could prompt a switch at the top, naming veteran banker Oswald Gruebel and former Swiss National Bank Chairman Philipp Hildebrand as potential candidates for the post.

SWISS BANKS/SNB

The Swiss Bankers Association wants the Swiss National Bank to analyse the impact of negative interest rates before possibly deciding to cut rates further into negative territory or reducing exemptions for bank deposits subject to charges, SBA Deputy Director Thomas Sutter told the Schweiz am Sonntag paper.

LOGITECH

The technology accessories maker would make a large acquisition if the target was a good fit, Chief Executive Bracken Darrell told Finanz und Wirtschaft, but he was reluctant to do a really big deal. Logitech was keeping an eye on 10 to 20 companies and would focus on deals that could accelerate product development rather than launch a new product category.

NOVARTIS

Data from a head-to-head study showed Cosentyx remains superior to Stelara in achieving sustained skin clearance at 52 weeks for adults living with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, the company said. These findings were presented for the first time at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) meeting.

ZUEBLIN, SULZER

The Schweiz am Sonntag paper quoted unidentified sources as saying Russian billionaire investor Viktor Vekselberg, who has a 37.5 percent stake in Zueblin, intends to take the property group private. He also eyes a "disinvestment strategy" at industrial group Sulzer that could involve divestments, the paper added.

FCC

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's holding company Inversora Carso said on Friday it would launch a full takeover bid for Spanish building and infrastructure company FCC at a price of 7.60 euros per share.

MEDIASET, TELECOM ITALIA

Representatives of Mediaset's shareholders have met with Vivendi in Paris recently to discuss the possibility of a wide-ranging strategic alliance between the two groups, La Stampa said on Saturday.

The possible deal being considered would go beyond Mediaset's pay-TV business and an exchange of stakes between the two companies has not been ruled out, even though it would not lead to a full-blown merger, La Stampa said. It said the two companies' positions remained distant, however.

ENI

CEO Claudio Descalzi told Il Messaggero on Sunday that the group had selected fund SK Capital for the sale of a majority stake in its chemical unit Versalis.

He said he expects a pick-up in oil prices from the second half of 2016. He said Eni had budgeted for an average oil price of $40 a barrel for 2016, which could rise in the next three years to $50-55 and reach $65 in 2019.

POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI, UNICREDIT

Shareholders in Italy's Banca Popolare di Vicenza begrudgingly approved a crucial fund-raising plan that includes a rights issue of up to 1.75 billion euro ($1.9 billion) to avert supervisors taking control of the troubled bank.

A2A

Italy's biggest regional utility A2A will take a 51 percent stake in smaller peer Linea Group Holding (LGH) for 113 million euros, it said early on Saturday.

ATLANTIA

Several newspapers reported on Saturday that the Benetton family was unlikley to confirm Fabrizio Palenzona as chairman of Rome airport operator ADR, which it controls through Atlantia.

FIAT CHRYSLER, RCS MEDIAGROUP

The distribution to FCA's shareholders of the shares the group holds in RCS Mediagroup will be on the agenda of FCA's shareholder meeting on April 15, Corriere della Sera said on Saturday.

PRELIOS

The property company said on Friday its rights issue ended with 91.6 percent of shares offered subscribed for value of 60.9 million euros.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)