European Factors to Watch-Equity futures rise slightly

LONDON, March 9 European equity futures rose slightly on Wednesday, indicating a steady start for the region's stock markets after a pullback in the previous session caused by more weak Chinese data that reinforced concerns about a possible global economic slowdown.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE were all up by between 0.1-0.3 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which reached one-month highs on Friday after three straight weeks of gains, ended down 0.9 percent on Tuesday, having touched its lowest level in a week.

Sharp losses in Chinese stocks pulled Asian equities further away from two-month highs on Wednesday as weak trade figures from the world's second-biggest economy and wobbly oil prices revived concerns about global growth.

COMPANY NEWS:

ADECCO :

Swiss staffing group Adecco said on Wednesday growth in its biggest market, France, continued to improve in January and February, helping it post results broadly in line with expectations in the fourth quarter.

BOKSALIS :

Marine construction company Boskalis on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected core profit for 2015, but warned profit will fall this year as depressed commodity prices have hit demand for oil-linked marine infrastructure.

CASINO :

French retailer Casino on Wednesday confirmed its profit growth and cash flow goals for France this year as weakness in recession-hit Brazil and the cost of price cuts in France helped set 2015 operating profit back 35 percent.

CREDIT AGRICOLE :

Credit Agricole pledged on Wednesday to boost cost savings and synergies by 2019 in a bid to offset earnings shortfalls resulting from the restructuring of complex shareholding ties.

DEUTSCHE POST :

Deutsche Post said it expected to increase earnings by at least 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion) this year, despite not being able to rely on a strong tailwind from the global economy.

E.ON:

E.ON, Germany's biggest utility, posted its second consecutive record loss in as many years, blaming writedowns on loss-making power plants that will be listed separately later this year.

G4S :

G4S, the world's largest security firm, said it planned to exit a number of its businesses in the next two years as part of its ongoing restructuring plans, after it posted 5.7 percent rise in full-year profit to 427 million pounds ($606 million).

INDITEX :

The world's biggest clothing retailer Inditex reported on Wednesday year net profit of 2.88 billion euros ($3.16 billion), up 15 percent on the year ago period and in line with a Reuters polled forecast of 2.9 billion euros.

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE /DEUTSCHE BOERSE :

Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange are targeting cost savings of more than 300 million euros ($331 million), once a merger of the two exchanges is completed, three people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

TESCO :

Britain's biggest supermarket group Tesco is looking to buy O2 out of a joint venture by acquiring the part of Tesco Mobile it does not already own, the Telegraph reported. (bit.ly/1Xbb3SK)

VOLKSWAGEN :

The U.S. Justice Department sent German automaker Volkswagen AG a subpoena under a bank fraud law in its diesel emissions probe, a person briefed on the matter said Tuesday.