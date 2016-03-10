European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening slightly higher

* Adds company news items
LONDON, March 10 European stocks were seen opening slightly
higher on Thursday, helped by better-than-expected Chinese inflation data while
the prospect of more monetary stimulus measures from the European Central Bank
(ECB) could also prop up equities.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by
3-6 points, or 0.1 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen up by 5-7
points, or 0.1 percent higher, while France's CAC was also expected to
rise by 9-10 points, or 0.2 percent higher.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.5 percent on
Wednesday.
The European Central Bank is set to unveil its second stimulus cocktail in
three months on Thursday, spurred by fears that low energy costs are feeding
into wages and prices, potentially perpetuating ultra-low inflation.
The euro zone's central bank is widely expected to cut its deposit rate
deeper into negative territory and adjust its 1.5 trillion euro asset-buying
scheme, hoping to boost prices after inflation dipped back into negative
territory last month.
Asian stock markets rose on Thursday as China's February consumer inflation
numbers beat forecasts.
While the food-driven consumer price increase is likely to be welcomed by
regulators worried that China could fall into a deflationary trap, some
economists expect upward price pressures in the months ahead to be modest.
COMPANY NEWS:
ALLERGAN /TEVA :
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is expected to win EU antitrust
approval for its $40.5 billion bid for Allergan's generics unit after
agreeing to sell off some of its products to appease regulators, three people
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
CREDIT SUISSE :
Credit Suisse Group is under investigation in Italy in connection
with a case looking into allegations that the bank helped wealthy clients
transfer undeclared funds offshore, Italian judicial sources said on Wednesday.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE :
Nasdaq Inc said on Wednesday it would buy U.S. options exchange
operator International Securities Exchange for $1.1 billion from Deutsche Boerse
AG, the latest deal to emerge from a spate of exchange merger talks.
SOCIETE GENERALE :
French bank Societe Generale said on Wednesday it would shed 550
jobs over five years as part of consolidation of its 20 French client treatment
centres into 15 sites.
VOLKSWAGEN:
Volkswagen AG's top U.S. executive is stepping down nearly six
months after the German automaker admitted to installing software to allow
580,000 diesel U.S. vehicles to emit excess emissions, the company said on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)