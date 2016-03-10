European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening slightly higher

* Adds company news items

LONDON, March 10 European stocks were seen opening slightly higher on Thursday, helped by better-than-expected Chinese inflation data while the prospect of more monetary stimulus measures from the European Central Bank (ECB) could also prop up equities.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 3-6 points, or 0.1 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen up by 5-7 points, or 0.1 percent higher, while France's CAC was also expected to rise by 9-10 points, or 0.2 percent higher.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.5 percent on Wednesday.

The European Central Bank is set to unveil its second stimulus cocktail in three months on Thursday, spurred by fears that low energy costs are feeding into wages and prices, potentially perpetuating ultra-low inflation.

The euro zone's central bank is widely expected to cut its deposit rate deeper into negative territory and adjust its 1.5 trillion euro asset-buying scheme, hoping to boost prices after inflation dipped back into negative territory last month.

Asian stock markets rose on Thursday as China's February consumer inflation numbers beat forecasts.

While the food-driven consumer price increase is likely to be welcomed by regulators worried that China could fall into a deflationary trap, some economists expect upward price pressures in the months ahead to be modest.

COMPANY NEWS:

ALLERGAN /TEVA :

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is expected to win EU antitrust approval for its $40.5 billion bid for Allergan's generics unit after agreeing to sell off some of its products to appease regulators, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

CREDIT SUISSE :

Credit Suisse Group is under investigation in Italy in connection with a case looking into allegations that the bank helped wealthy clients transfer undeclared funds offshore, Italian judicial sources said on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE :

Nasdaq Inc said on Wednesday it would buy U.S. options exchange operator International Securities Exchange for $1.1 billion from Deutsche Boerse AG, the latest deal to emerge from a spate of exchange merger talks.

SOCIETE GENERALE :

French bank Societe Generale said on Wednesday it would shed 550 jobs over five years as part of consolidation of its 20 French client treatment centres into 15 sites.

VOLKSWAGEN:

Volkswagen AG's top U.S. executive is stepping down nearly six months after the German automaker admitted to installing software to allow 580,000 diesel U.S. vehicles to emit excess emissions, the company said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)