European Factors to Watch-Shares seen higher, focus on miners

LONDON, March 11 European shares headed for a
higher start on Friday after sharp declines in the previous
session, with a recovery in metals and crude oil prices seen
supporting commodities-related stocks.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX
, Britain's FTSE and France's CAC were
1.5 to 2.1 percent higher.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.8
percent in the previous session, having earlier risen by as much
as 2.6 percent after the European Central Bank surprised
investors with rate cuts and an expansion of its asset purchase
programme. ECB President Mario Draghi later said more rate cuts
were unlikely.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index has fallen about 2.4 percent so
far this year and stays on track for a weaker weekly close after
gaining in the previous three straight weeks.
COMPANY NEWS
OLD MUTUAL
Anglo-South African financial services company Old Mutual
said it would split up its four main units - Old Mutual
Emerging Markets, Old Mutual Wealth, Nedbank Group and
OM Asset Management to unlock value.
BHP BILLITON
Samarco, a joint venture between Brazil's Vale SA
and Australia's BHP Billiton, expects to restart
production at its iron ore mine in Minas Gerais by the start of
the fourth quarter, its chief executive told Reuters on
Thursday, less than a year after a burst tailings dam there
killed 19 people.
MAN SE
German truck maker MAN expects operating profit to rise
significantly this year, after restructuring costs and a weak
Brazilian market curbed earnings in 2015.
NESTLE
The company is recalling some DiGiorno, Lean Cuisine and
Stouffer's products in the United States and Canada because they
may be contaminated with small pieces of glass.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
The telephone company is considering options for its
infrastructure assets, including its mobile-phone towers,
potentially following in the footsteps of European rivals as
telephone companies seek ways to raise cash, Bloomberg reported
on Thursday, citing people familiar with the
matter.
VOLKSWAGEN
The departure of its U.S. boss is a blow to VW's attempts to
revive sales after its emissions test cheating scandal, but
should not disrupt its efforts to strike a deal with U.S.
regulators, analysts and sources told Reuters.
Volkswagen plans to cut about 3,000 office jobs in Germany
by the end of 2017 as the carmaker strives to offset the cost of
its emissions test-rigging scandal, two sources at the company
said on Thursday.
METRO
A spokesman said the retailer will invest in its Real
out-of-town hypermarkets and that there are parties interested
in the Real stores. He declined comment on rumours that Metro
was aiming to sell Real.
VIVENDI
Liberation newspaper reported that Chairman Vincent
Bollore's stake in the media group could soon increase to 17 or
18 percent following the buyback and cancellation of shares by
Vivendi. Vivendi declined to comment.
CAIXABANK
Caixabank said on Thursday it will make three dividend
payments in cash and one in scrip against 2016 earnings and the
dividend payout ratio in cash will be 50 percent of profit or
above.
SANOFI
The drugmaker said a late-stage Phase III study into
rheumatoid arthritis drug sarilumab met its main goal.
SPIE
The French energy services and electrical engineering group
forecast that 2016 would be "another year of EBITA growth,
excellent cash conversion and strong M&A activity". The group
EBITA margin should grow by 10 to 15 basis points, it said.
ENGIE
The French gas and power group said it had acquired the
remaining 51 percent stake in Maia Eolis, a French company which
specializes in the development, construction and maintenance of
wind farm.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Air France-KLM unit Transavia, the first low-cost carrier to
set up in Munich, says bookings for flights out of the southern
German city are better than expected.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)