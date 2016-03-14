European Factors to Watch-Shares seen rising at the open

(Adds company news items)

LONDON, March 14 European stocks were seen opening higher on Monday, buoyed by gains on Asian and U.S. markets and extending a rebound from the end of last week that was driven by new funding plans for banks from the European Central Bank.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 16 points, or 0.3 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen up by 53 points, or 0.5 percent higher, while France's CAC was seen up by 10 points, or 0.2 percent higher.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended up 2.7 percent at 1,347.47 points on Friday, after having falling 1.8 percent on Thursday.

COMPANY NEWS:

BOUYGUES TELECOM /ORANGE :

Talks about the sale of Bouygues Telecom to Orange, which could prompt rivals Iliad and Numericable SFR to take on some Bouygues assets, are making good progress, with a deal on these asset sales nearing, the French daily Les Echos reported.

BRADFORD & BINGLEY:

Britain's finance minister George Osborne will announce plans to sell 16 billion pounds ($23 billion) worth of bank assets which were rescued from Bradford & Bingley (B&B) during the financial crisis, Sky News said on Saturday.

CREDIT SUISSE :

Credit Suisse said it would lay off 163 employees at its New York office, as part of a restructuring plan under new Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam.

LUFTHANSA :

French investigators have recommended tougher medical checks for pilots after uncovering fresh evidence of unreported concerns over the mental state of a German pilot who crashed his jet into the Alps last year, killing all 150 people on board.

SOCIETE GENERALE :

Societe Generale said on Friday the European Commission had agreed to reduce a 445.9 million-euro ($498 million) fine imposed in 2013 for manipulating benchmark interest rates.

TESCO :

Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, pledged on Friday to give any left-over food from its stores to charity so that by the end of 2017 nothing is thrown away.

VIVENDI /TELECOM ITALIA :

French media group Vivendi has raised its stake in Telecom Italia to 24.9 percent, just below the 25 percent threshold that would force it to launch a takeover bid, according to a filing with U.S. market authorities.

VOLKSWAGEN :

A former employee of Volkswagen's U.S. subsidiary is suing the company for damages, claiming he was unlawfully fired after flagging internally what he alleged was illegal deletion of data, a group of German media outlets said on Sunday.