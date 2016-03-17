European Factors to Watch-Shares seen rising at open

LONDON, March 17 European stocks were seen opening higher on Thursday, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to reduce the number of interest rate hikes expected for this year buoyed world stock markets.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 29 points, or 0.5 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen up by 47 points, or 0.5 percent higher, and France's CAC seen up by 17 points, or 0.4 percent higher.

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday and indicated that moderate U.S. economic growth and "strong job gains" would allow it to tighten policy this year, with fresh projections showing policymakers expected two quarter-point hikes by the year's end, half the number seen in December.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)