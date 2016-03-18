European Factors to Watch-Shares seen flat to lower

MILAN, March 18 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open between 1 point lower and 2 points higher, or up to 0.02 percent higher, Germany's DAX to open 6-13 points lower, or 0.06-0.13 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 4-10 points lower, or 0.09-0.23 percent.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0612 GMT: > Asia stocks, oil jump as dollar sags after Fed > Dow closes positive for year as commodities rally, dollar dives > Tokyo's Nikkei share average closes down 1.25 pct > U.S. yields slide on Fed rate view > Yen stands tall as dollar weakened by Fed's cautious stance > Gold set for weekly gain as Fed stance keeps dollar under pressure > Copper hits 4-mth peak on Fed move, China property revival > US oil hits 2016 high on output-freeze hopes, set for 5th weekly gain

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)