European Factors to Watch-Shares seen flat to lower

BRIEF-KELT EXPLORATION PLANS TO SPEND $144.6 MLN ON CAPITAL PROJECTS IN 2017
* IS FORECASTING FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FOR 2017 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $128.0 MILLION
MILAN, March 18 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open between 1 point lower and 2 points higher, or up to 0.02 percent higher, Germany's DAX to open 6-13 points lower, or 0.06-0.13 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 4-10 points lower, or 0.09-0.23 percent.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0612 GMT: > Asia stocks, oil jump as dollar sags after Fed > Dow closes positive for year as commodities rally, dollar dives > Tokyo's Nikkei share average closes down 1.25 pct > U.S. yields slide on Fed rate view > Yen stands tall as dollar weakened by Fed's cautious stance > Gold set for weekly gain as Fed stance keeps dollar under pressure > Copper hits 4-mth peak on Fed move, China property revival > US oil hits 2016 high on output-freeze hopes, set for 5th weekly gain
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it had launched on investigation into whether Fujifilm Holdings Corp was violating patents which Sony Corp holds for certain magnetic tape cartridges.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. regulators sued Navient Corp on Wednesday, accusing the largest U.S. student loan servicer of "systematically and illegally failing borrowers at every stage of repayment."