European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening edging lower

LONDON, March 22 European equities headed for a slightly weaker open on Tuesday, with a fall in metals prices following a rise in the dollar seen putting some pressure on resource-related stocks.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.1 to 0.3 percent, while futures for Britain's FTSE were flat.

The dollar held firm, retaining its rebound from a five-month low, as two Federal Reserve officials supported an interest rate hike in coming months.

Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said late on Monday that there was sufficient economic momentum to justify a further rate hike "possibly as early as the meeting scheduled for end of April", while San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams told Market News International that April or June would be "potential times for a rate hike".

A firmer dollar generally makes commodities costlier for holders of other currencies and hurts demand.

Futures turned slightly lower after Belgian media reported that two explosions occurred in the departure hall of Brussels airport on Tuesday morning.

COMPANY NEWS

DEUTSCHE BANK

Moody's Investors Service said it had placed Deutsche Bank AG's ratings on review for possible downgrade, citing rising execution hurdles as the bank tries to stabilize profits over the next three years.

Deutsche Bank's finance chief Marcus Schenck told Boersen-Zeitung that January and February were the worst first two months to a year he has personally seen in the banking sector. He also said in the interview that no more write-downs on the Postbank unit were planned for this year.

AIRBUS

The first aircraft produced in the United States by the European aerospace company took off from Mobile, Alabama on Monday and landed safely after a 3 1/2 hour flight, Airbus said.

BT

Britain's telecoms regulator said BT, the owner of the biggest fixed-line network, must install business lines more quickly and significantly reduce the wholesale prices it charges rivals for the lines.

THOMAS COOK

British holiday company Thomas Cook said bookings were lower than last year due to uncertain geopolitical conditions, but prices were holding up and it was sticking with its annual guidance.

CASINO <CASP.PA

The French supermarket group completed the sale of its Big C Thailand unit for 3.1 billion euros.

WINCOR NIXDORF

Offer period for $1.8 billion bid by Diebold due to end. Diebold's CEO said on Monday he is optimistic more than 75 percent of the shares will be tendered by the expiration of the offer period.

GAMELOFT

The video games maker said it was targeting more than 350 million euros in sales in 2018, versus 256 million last year, with about 30 percent coming from advertising. The company plans to detail its strategy in an investor day starting at 1430 GMT.

UBS

In a tax case involving an account holder at the biggest Swiss bank, Switzerland was barred from helping the Netherlands after a Swiss court ruled that requested details were too broad to be covered by an information-sharing agreement between the countries. For more click

ROCHE

Genmab A/S said it is beginning phase Ib studies of daratumumab in combination with Roche's immune checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab in a solid tumor and multiple myeloma.

BREXIT

Ratings agency Moody's said on Tuesday it saw "clear downside risks" if Britain votes to leave the European Union in a referendum in June, and repeated its warning that this would make the country's debt more vulnerable to a downgrade.

IG Group Holdings

The British online trading company reported an 18 percent rise in third-quarter revenue as traders speculated more during heightened market volatility.

