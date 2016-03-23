European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening slightly lower

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

LONDON, March 23 European stocks were seen opening slightly lower on Wednesday, having retreated in the previous session after deadly attacks in Brussels hit travel, leisure and luxury goods stocks.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 13 points, or 0.2 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen down by 10 points, or 0.1 percent lower, while France's CAC was seen down by 2 points, or flat in percentage terms.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 0.1 percent on Tuesday. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares resilient as economic optimism offsets terror-attack concerns > US STOCKS-Wall St down but pares losses after Brussels blasts > TREASURIES-Yields rise as Fed's Evans notes U.S. growth > FOREX-Dollar steadies on Fed rate talk, sterling options soar > PRECIOUS-Spot gold slips as dollar gains dampen safe-haven trade > METALS-London copper steady, signs of China housing recovery support > Oil futures fall after API stockpile build reasserts glut concerns

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)