European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening higher after holidays

LONDON, March 29 European equities were expected
to advance on Tuesday, with the market seen catching up after a
long weekend and mining stocks seen tracking stronger metals
prices.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, France's CAC
, Britain's FTSE and Germany's DAX were
0.3 to 0.4 percent higher in early trading.
European markets were closed on Friday and Monday due to the
Easter holiday.
Mining stocks will be in focus after metals prices rose
following a weaker dollar and encouraging industrial profits in
top metals user China.
In Asia, shares struggled to find their footing on Tuesday
after downbeat U.S. economic data contributed to an uninspiring
session on Wall Street.
Investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's
speech at 1620 GMT for fresh signals on the outlook for U.S.
interest rate hikes, after a chorus of hawkish comments from
other Fed officials.
COMPANY NEWS
BMW
BMW will get five more months to acquire Takata air
bag replacement parts for a massive recall because tests showed
some of the substitute inflators may also be defective, the U.S.
auto safety agency said late on Thursday.
ABENGOA
Spanish renewable energy and engineering firm Abengoa has
won the backing of 75 percent of its creditors for a so-called
standstill agreement, giving it breathing space to restructure
and avoid bankruptcy, it said on Monday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Volkswagen is recalling nearly 5,600 electric e-Golf cars in
the United States to address a battery problem that can cause
stalling, the company said Monday.
Separately, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported over
the weekend that prosecutors had launched a probe to determine
whether Volkswagen cheated on its emissions tests for its latest
engine model, the 1.6-liter EA 288 engine.
Also, German news agency DPA said Volkswagen could scrap its
dividend due to the emissions scandal, citing an unidentified
supervisory board member.
SHIRE
A U.S. district court on Monday ruled in favor of Shire,
preventing Allergan Plc from selling generic versions of
Lialda, the ulcerative colitis drug, in the United States until
2020.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse has agreed to pay more than $29 million to
resolve a U.S. regulator's claims that it sold toxic
mortgage-backed securities to credit unions that later failed,
according to court papers filed on Thursday.
NOVO NORDISK
The world's largest insulin maker broke ground on its new
$1.8 billion diabetes medicine production facility in Clayton,
North Carolina on Monday. The factory is expected to employ
close to 700 people when finished and it will produce active
pharmaceutical ingredients for the so-called GLP-1, which
stimulates the release of insulin when needed.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Culture change at Deutsche Bank will take time, board member
Karl von Rohr told Boersen-Zeitung, adding that recent
departures of senior figures involved in corporate governance at
the bank did not signal a desire to wipe the slate clean.
Separately, a federal judge in Manhattan on Monday rejected
an effort by 14 of the world's biggest banks, including Deutsche
Bank, to throw out a private lawsuit accusing them of rigging an
interest rate benchmark used in the $553 trillion derivatives
market.
DEUTSCHE POST
Amazon is preparing to launch a two-hour delivery
service in Berlin, Welt reported on Saturday. Until now, Amazon
has mostly used Deutsche Post's DHL parcel service for
deliveries in Germany, and its move to build up its own delivery
capabilities is seen as a threat to DHL's business.
Separately, majority Kuehne + Nagel shareholder
Klaus-Michael Kuehne told Welt am Sonntag the Swiss company
would not be interested in buying Deutsche Post's
freight-forwarding operations.
LUFTHANSA
Lufthansa Technik could cut more than 2,000 jobs at its
overhaul, development and logistics centre in Hamburg, Spiegel
reported.
RWE
RWE plans to cut another 2,000 jobs by the end of 2018,
human relations chief Uwe Tigges told the Westdeutsche
Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview published on Saturday. RWE
told Reuters the cuts were part of an ongoing programme already
announced.
SANOFI
The French drugmaker has poached one of AstraZeneca's
top scientists to be its new research head in another
high-profile departure for the British drugmaker.
