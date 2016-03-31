European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

LONDON, March 31 European stocks were seen opening lower on Thursday, with weaker commodity prices expected to weigh on markets after they rose in the previous session.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 14 points, or 0.2 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen down by 21 points, or 0.2 percent lower, while France's CAC was seen down by 14 points, or 0.3 percent lower.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 1.3 percent on Wednesday, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's call for caution in raising U.S. interest rates buoyed global stock markets.

COMPANY NEWS:

FIAT CHRYSLER :

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is talking with many players outside the car sector about possible collaboration, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said, and is keeping an open mind on what the possibilities might be.

STEELMAKERS:

Tata Steel's plan to sell its British steelmaking business has raised expectations of a long-awaited consolidation in the European steel sector, which is suffering from years of unaddressed overcapacity.

TELECOM ITALIA :

Telecom Italia has appointed state-industry veteran Flavio Cattaneo as chief executive to replace Marco Patuano, who resigned over what sources said were clashes over strategy with top investor Vivendi.

UNICREDIT :

Guarantor UniCredit is considering whether to delay Banca Popolare di Vicenza's 1.76-billion euro ($20 billion) rights issue, currently slated for April, if market conditions do not improve, three sources close to the matter said.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)