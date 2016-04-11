European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower

German stocks - Factors to watch on January 18
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
MILAN, April 11 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 9-14 points lower, or around 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 19-28 points lower, or 0.2-0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 17 points lower, or 0.4 percent.
ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service, Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 German media group Bertelsmann may raise its stake in book publisher Penguin Random House, its joint venture with Britain's Pearson, it said on Wednesday after Pearson said it intended to issue an exit note.
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard's proposals might be acceptable in addressing its concerns over the acquisition of payments processing company Vocalink.