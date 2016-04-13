European Factors to Watch-Shares seen rising at open

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

LONDON, April 13 European stocks were seen opening higher on Wednesday, lifted by upbeat Chinese trade data.

Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 37 points, or 0.6 percent higher. Germany's DAX and France's CAC were both seen up by 0.8 percent, with the DAX called 82 points higher while the CAC was called 36 points higher.

China's trade performance blew past expectations in March, with exports returning to growth for the first time in nine months, providing more evidence of stabilisation in the world's second-largest economy.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.6 percent on Tuesday, helped by gains at mining stocks which could outperform again on Wednesday given the solid data from China, which is the world's biggest consumer of metals. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares extend rally on China trade relief > US STOCKS-Surging energy shares boost Wall St as earnings kick off > Nikkei rises to new 1-1/2 week high as risk appetites return on weaker yen > TREASURIES-Prices fall on reduced demand as oil, stock prices jump > FOREX-Yen rally tempered, oil price jump inspires commodity currencies > PRECIOUS-Gold eases as dollar ticks up, but still near 3-week high > METALS-London copper hits highest in nearly 2 wks as China imports surge > Oil prices fall on profit-taking, oversupply worries

ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service, Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.

If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)