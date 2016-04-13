European Factors to Watch-Shares seen rising at open

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market
LONDON, April 13 European stocks were seen opening higher on
Wednesday, lifted by upbeat Chinese trade data.
Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up
by 37 points, or 0.6 percent higher. Germany's DAX and France's CAC
were both seen up by 0.8 percent, with the DAX called 82 points higher
while the CAC was called 36 points higher.
China's trade performance blew past expectations in March, with exports
returning to growth for the first time in nine months, providing more evidence
of stabilisation in the world's second-largest economy.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.6 percent on
Tuesday, helped by gains at mining stocks which could outperform again on
Wednesday given the solid data from China, which is the world's biggest consumer
of metals.
COMPANY NEWS:
ABI /SABMILLER :
Anheuser-Busch InBev has formally informed European Union antitrust
regulators of its plan to sell SABMiller's premium European brands to
try to secure approval for its $100 billion-plus takeover of the London-based
brewer.
TOTAL.
The chief executive of France's Total SA said on Wednesday that
the company's priority on getting back into Iran's energy sector was gas and
petrochemicals.
VOLKSWAGEN :
Volkswagen may make significant cuts to bonuses for senior
managers, people familiar with the matter said, in an attempt to resolve an
internal dispute over executive pay following the diesel emissions scandal at
the German carmaker.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)